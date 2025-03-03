Cheltenham Festival Focus: The final ante-post list headed by 25/1 Kopek Des Bordes

Daryl Carter analyses his Cheltenham Festival ante-post list of 2025 with a short and sweet final column of the series. Since October, Daryl Carter has analysed races weekly to ensure followers have a seasonal information log about Cheltenham Festival chances. He says Kopek Des Bordes - now 8/111.73 is the highlight of his list, having advised him at 25/126.00 and says followers are in a good betting position on many races to ensure daily Cheltenham profit.

I hope you have found this column helpful throughout the season, with in-depth reviews of races and getting ahead of the ante-post markets. With just a week to go until the Cheltenham Festival today, here is a short and sweet column reviewing our current list and offering some advice on how having bet these horses can help you on the day.

Ante-post books should not tie you to a selection but put you in the best possible punting position to extract the most cash from bookmakers. We touch on that below.

There are no more advised ante-post selections; we will now wait for the day. Best of luck to all, and thank you for reading. This column will return with a review of all the selections following the Cheltenham Festival.

The 2025 Cheltenham Ante-post team

Running P/L -10 *(Inothewayurthinkin advised 10/111.00 for the Gold Cup could still be supplemented). The below graphic is comparable to NRMB prices and the ante-post prices are listed on each runner.

Back Ballyburn to win the Brown Advisory @ 5/1 6.00 1pt win & Back Ballyburn to win the Brown Advisory @ 7/2 4.50 1pt win - Now 13/8 2.63 NRMB 7/4 2.75 ANTE

We are in a very healthy position on Ballyburn, and he rates one of my bankers of the meeting. I have every confidence that he is the best horse in the race, so I won't be playing any other on the day.

Back Langer Dan to win the Stayers Hurdle @ 33/1 34.00 2pt win - Now 14/1 15.00 NRMB 16/1 17.00 ANTE

Langer Dan was a shot in the dark having been confirmed for the race by his trainer and that is still the plan with him. A good hit at a high price will allow you to ignore Langer Dan on the day and spread some cash in what is a wide-open race. I am sure he will be annoying people on the day who feel they have to have something on him when he is around 9/110.00, but we already have that demon off the back. He holds a very good chance if he gives his true running, but don't be scared to play others in the race.

Back Kopek Des Bordes to win the Supreme Novice Hurdle @ 25/1 26.00 1pt win - Now 8/11 1.73 NRMB 4/5 1.80 ANTE

At 8/111.73, no followers should feel the need to go in again, although I wouldn't put you off one bit. If you want to ensure a profit on the race, you have plenty of rope to back the remainder in the top five of the betting, thanks to the large price we have Kopek Des Bordes. I think he wins and wins well.

Back Il Est Francais to win the Ryanair @ 12/1 13.00 1pt win - Now 3/1 4.00 NRMB 4/1 5.00 ANTE

Another good book builder is Il Est Francais, now 3/14.00. He has his questions regarding the course, but King George runners are 8/34 in this contest. He is in the book, which allows followers to take another stab or two to ensure profit on the race.

Back Kopek Des Bordes to win the Turners Novice Hurdle @ 10/1 11.00 1pt - Now N/A

This was a run-for-cover bet and a likely loser.

Back Be Aware to win the Coral Cup at 14/1 15.00 1pt win - Now 13/2 7.50 NRMB 7/1 8.00 ANTE

I really fancy his chances, and now, at half the price, we sit in a good position to have another freebie in the race.

Back Maughreen to win the Mares Novice Hurdle @ 5/1 6.00 1pt win - Now 3/1 4.00 NRMB 10/3 4.33 ANTE

I think she has been well underestimated and will take all the beating. At this stage, I am looking at nothing else in the race.

Back Bob Olinger to win the Stayers Hurdle @ 25/1 26.00 1pt win (NRMB) - Now 20/1 21.00 NRMB 25/1 26.00 ANTE

We are covered with the NRMB option here, but if he runs, he would be strongly fancied at a big price to go close with his exceptional Cheltenham record.

Back Jango Baie to win the Arkle @ 8/1 9.00 1pt e/w (3 places) NRMB - Now 6/1 7.00 NRMB 7/1 8.00 ANTE

I can't see him being bigger than 5/16.00 on the day, and there could only be two places, so I hope we are in a good spot here. If Majborough falls foul, he can pick up the pieces.

Back Kopeck De Mee to win the Martin Pipe @ 5/1 6.00 NRMB 2pt win - Now 7/2 4.50 NRMB 7/2 4.50 ANTE

Plenty of money has come for him for this race, so I hope this is his intended target. I think he is thrown in off his French rating of 136.

Back The Changing Man to win the Ultima Handicap @ 10/1 11.00 NRMB 1pt win - Now 6/1 7.00 NRMB 7/1 8.00 ANTE

Now the 6/17.00 favourite, and nothing has put me off him. He has the ideal profile for this race and can ensure that Day 1 is profitable for the column.