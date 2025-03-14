Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Tips: East India Dock heads Mark Milligan's selections on the final day

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50) so you might not want to miss out on our Cheltenham Gold Cup Superboost featuring a jockey who rode 16/117.00 and 8/19.00 winners on Thursday, including the Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is the jockey in question and she's very much looking forward to riding Monty's Star in Friday's feature race (read her exclusive thoughts here). The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Monty's Star to finish in the top four from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 . To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Monty's Star to finish Top 4 in the Gold Cup (16:00) - Was 1/2 SBK 1/1

I've had East India Dock on my radar as one of the best bets of the Festival for a while now and I've no reason to desert him in Friday's opening contest.

James Owen's strong-travelling hurdler comes into the race unbeaten over obstacles and was most impressive when taking the trial for this at Prestbury Park in January.

That performance is already good enough to win an average renewal of the Triumph and there's the also the tantalising prospect that East India Dock could have even more to offer.

A decent performer on the flat, he's quickly made up into an even better hurdler and, with the emphasis having been firmly on speed throughout the week, he should take plenty of pegging back.

A strong traveller who has impressed with his fluent hurdling, East India Dock is fancied to get the better of another exciting prospect in the shape of Nicky Henderson's Lulamba.

Recommended Bet Back East India Dock in the 13:20 Cheltenham EXC 3.2

Dinoblue can possibly count herself a shade unlucky not to have won this race last year and she can make amends this time around.

She was ridden quite conservatively that day, with connections unsure as to her stamina trying 2m 4f for only the second time, but she clearly got the trip well and I expect her to be ridden more prominently this time.

She comes into this in good form having beaten Allegorie De Vassy narrowly last time and she can confirm that form with her stable companion.

Last year's winner Limerick Lace looks to double up, but she benefited very much from getting first run on Dinoblue that day and it's hard to see her finishing in front of that one again if the selection receives a more proactive ride.

Recommended Bet Back Dinoblue in the 14:40 Cheltenham EXC 2.34

While Galopin Des Champs looks sure to take all the beating in the Gold Cup, around 40 minutes later the hunters get their time to shine, and the in-form Angels Dawn looks sure to go well.

This mare may be a 10-year-old now, but her powers don't appear to be waning, as can be seen by her last two easy wins in the pointing field.

She hasn't run under Rules since competing in the Kim Muir at last year's Festival, where she was running a fine race before falling two out. Still on the bridle when coming to grief, she'd have finished at least second that day and may even have won.

A repeat of that form will make her very tough to beat here.

Recommended Bet Back Angels Dawn in the 16:40 Cheltenham EXC 4.7

Kopeck De Mee has been the talking horse in this race for quite a while and it's easy to see why when you delve into the form he's shown in France.

The five-year-old was a Listed winner at Auteuil on his final outing in France, where he easily beating Karam Le Rouge and Zephyr De Beaumont, with the latter going on to finish second in a Group 1 hurdle on his next outing.

Zephy De Beaumont earned a Timeform rating of 143 for that runner-up finish at the top level and, given he was over five lengths behind Kopeck De Mee when they met, it doesn't take a genius to figure out we could be dealing with a handicap blot off just 136.

There's also the Willie Mullins factor to take into account, with Kopeck De Mee making his first start for the Closutton maestro.

In what is the traditional 'getting out stakes' for many at the Festival, it's tough to see Kopeck De Maestro sending punters home with a long face if he runs anywhere near the pick of his French form.

Recommended Bet Back Kopeck De Mee in the 17:20 Cheltenham SBK 5/2