NAP

Galopin des Champs - 15:30 Cheltenham

Galopin des Champs is unbeaten in five completed starts as a chaser and his only blemish over fences came at this meeting last year as he crumpled on landing at the last when well clear of his rivals in the Turners Novices' Chase.

He's won both starts in open Grade 1 company this season without necessarily needing to improve on his top-class novice form, but his performance in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown did at least go some way to alleviating fears about the suitability of this longer trip, settling well again and proving very strong at the finish as he powered clear to beat stable companion Stattler by eight lengths.

Galopin des Champs remains an outstanding prospect - potentially the best chaser in training - and he is fully entitled to be a short price for this race given that his main form rival, defending champion A Plus Tard, hasn't been seen since disappointing at Haydock in November.

No. 6 Galopin Des Champs (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Corbetts Cross - 14:50 Cheltenham

Corbetts Cross is improving all the time and there was plenty to like about his latest success in a Grade 2 at Navan last month, where he was dropping back markedly in trip - from three miles to two miles - on his first start for Emmet Mullins having won two from three over timber when trained by Eugene O'Sullivan.

The way that he coped with that very different test was arguably the most impressive aspect of Corbetts Cross' performance, always in his comfort zone travelling at pace and typically finding plenty after the last to get the verdict by a head.

That form puts him right in the mix in this Grade 1 and, with further progress on the cards now back up in trip, Corbetts Cross remains very much one to be interested in as he bids for the four-timer.

No. 3 Corbetts Cross (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Sharjah - 14:10 Cheltenham

Sharjah has been a terrific servant to the Willie Mullins yard over the years having won six Group 1 races - including four successive editions of the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown - as well as filling the runner-up spot in the Champion Hurdle at this meeting in both 2020 and 2021.

Admittedly, there have been signs this season that he isn't quite the force of old at the age of 10, but there is still plenty of life left in him if his run in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park last time is anything to go by, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and leaving the impression he probably would have won but for losing ground with a bad mistake at the fifth.

That was his first start outside of Grade 1 company in more than four years and he drops further in grade today as he runs in a handicap hurdle for the first time since he won the Galway Hurdle in August 2018. His style of racing is suited to big-field handicaps and BHA mark of 155 looks workable judged even on this season's form.