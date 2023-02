Mighty Potter gets huge vote from all of the panel

They all agree that Shishkin is the one to beat in the Ryanair Chase

The panel are split on what wins the Stayers' Hurdle

What happens when you bring together two ex-jump jockey's turned bloodstock agents, a tipster and a Champion Trainer's daughter?

Well, we can tell you one thing, it makes for an eventful podcast! This week the Cheltenham...Only Bettor team were joined by Tom Malone, the man that has bought 15 Festival winners including Native River and Envoi Allen, plus Gold Cup hopeful Bravemansgame.

He shares valuable insights on the runners on Day Three of the Festival, including a few behind the scenes stories of the horses he nearly bought!

On the Turners Novices' Chase

Daryl is a big fan of ante-post favourite Mighty Potter, who is three from three since going over the larger obstacles with his Drinmore win being "very very good." Daryl adds that he doesn't think it's a deep race and that Mighty Potter is one of the strongest favourites over the entire week.

Jerry is in full agreement with Daryl, saying he believes Might Potter to be one of the bankers of the week among the favourites that are odds against, adding that he stays very well, jumps well and has a turn of foot.

However, both Megan and Jerry would love to see Appreciate It go for this 2m4f race rather than the 2m Arkle Chase with Jerry saying he'll have no problem staying the trip.

Tom was asked about Stage Star - who will represent Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls - and he says that his jumping will be a massive plus but realistically only has an each-way chance behind Mighty Potter, who he beleives is "a good thing."

Tom also tells the panel a story about a couple of horses that he could have purchased... but didn't!

On the Ryanair Chase

Having put up Shishkin for the Ryanair in previous pods and betting columns, Daryl was delighted to see the horse win the Betfair Ascot Chase recently, which catapulted Shishkin to the top of the market where he is now a very strong favourite to win Thursday's feature race.

Daryl is convinced this is the right race for him despite saying Shishkin will get three miles, but he is happy to go on record and say that he's one of the bankers of the meeting and that he'll take the world of beating.

Jerry is in agreement, believing that the Ryanair could cut up into a small field race which he says will suit Shishkin, and that even though he's now a 9yo he could still be improving.

Megan asked Tom if he is also with Shishkin and he replied that although he took him on at Ascot last time, he was awesome and the wow factor was back, and that the Ryanair at the Festival is his race to lose.

On the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Tom says that there's a lot of buzz around Stayers' Hurdle favourite Blazing Khal but he's not so sure that his Cheltenham win earlier this season is good enough form.

Tom goes on to say that his main fancy is Teahupoo, and that since he's been stepped up in trip he's been very impressive, and he's adamant that three miles is only going to bring about more improvement.

Daryl doesn't agree with Tom and says he couldn't have Teahupoo at all, and that he is really strong on the chances of Blazing Khal, saying that his most recent victory was a career-best, the form is very good, and that he has a lot in his favour.

Jerry meanwhile believes that former winner Paisley Park is over-priced, reminding the panel that just three of four weeks ago they spoke positively about his chances for the Stayers' when he was a 5 or 6/1 shot. Now that he's 14/1 Jerry says that surely he's an each-way bet at that price.

On Maries Rock, who has been very popular in the market, Tom can't say for certain whether she'll go for the race, saying that trainer Nicky Henderson probably doesn't even know at this stage what race to go for.

*You can listen to the panel in full, with discussions on the four remaining races on Thursday's card at the Cheltenham Festival, by watching the below podcast.

