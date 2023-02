Daryl offers angles in how best to use the concession

Cheltenham is just three weeks away

Until now, ante-post rules have applied to all Cheltenham Festival bets, meaning if a horse is withdrawn, your bet will stand as a losing one.

But as of 14:00 on 21 February the Betfair Sportsbook has introduced the NRMB concession for all 28 Cheltenham Festival races.

The Non-runner-money back (NRMB) concession safeguards punters, ensuring their stake is returned should a horse fail to feature in the gambled event or be withdrawn for any reason.

Pick your races wisely

A race like the Kim Muir, which has a ceiling rating bracket (0-145), is one I would look to tackle now the NRMB offer is in play, especially if I had a strong fancy for an Irish runner but wasn't sure how much the British Handicapper would increase their Irish rating.

The NRMB offer will protect you if the British assessor decides to give one a good hiding in the rating department.

Handicaps can be tricky at the best of times. The Coral Cup runs over 2m5f, and the Martin Pipe over 2m4f, seeing the races attract similar types of horses. Now the NRMB offer is ripe, you needn't fear getting stuck in.

Last year, I was pulling at my hair trying to figure out where State Man would run - County? Pipe? Coral Cup? I backed him for all three because it was a no lose situation, so don't be afraid to back a horse for multiple races.

Consider the last-minute switcharoo

L'Homme Presse was a good example of this last year when switching from the Turners to the Brown Advisory at the final hour.

Sir Gerhard could be that horse this year. He is currently 9/2 NRMB for the Brown Advisory, but I still can't see him running over three miles.

The bigger Turners price of 11/2 NRMB or Arkle price of 14/1 NRMB looks more appealing, and the Ballymore winner will surely be shorter than this on the day should he turn up in either of those contests.

Consider those running in the short term

Brandy Love is due to run tomorrow, but she has not been seen for 311 days, and should she bomb out, then she is unlikely to run at the festival in three weeks.

If you fancy Brandy Love for the Mares Hurdle (I do) then backing her now at 7/2 NRMB looks like a very safe way to play.

The same can be said for any handicappers due to run in the next few weeks, particularly those that target the Imperial Cup at Sandown on the Sunday before the festival.

Many can pick this up and run under a penalty in the next few days. Surprise Package was a good example last year, so there's no harm in attempting to predict the path of a handicapper now the safety net is out.

Whatever you decide to play, you now have the safety of NRMB with the Betfair Sportsbook. Prefer ante-post betting? Check out the Betfair Exchange.

Be sure to check all terms and conditions of the NRMB offer.