Cheltenham Festival: Antepost blow for punters as Sir Gino ruled out of Arkle

Odds-on favourite Sir Gino ruled out of next month's Arkle

Nicky Henderson's 5yo was as low as 4/6 1.67 to win the race

Sir Gino backed at 14/1 15.00 for the Arkle after Fighting Fifth win

Sir Gino ruled out for the season

Antepost backers of Sir Gino for the Arkle Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival were dealt a cruel blow this morning when it was announced by trainer Nicky Henderson that the 5yo will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Posting on X, Henderson said that an infection had invaded Sir Gino's ligaments in his near hind leg, and as a result he would require lengthy treatment that would rule him out of any future racing this season.

He went on to say that his team at Seven Barrows would be doing everything they possibly can "to get this incredible bright light back to full fitness next season."

Unfortunately Sir Gino's situation has deteriorated somewhat and he has been admitted to the Equine hospital. As a result of initial examinations at Donnington Grove an infection has invaded the ligaments in his near hind leg. This will require lengthy treatment that will sadly... -- Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) February 10, 2025

Sir Gino, who made a huge impression on his chase debut when thrashing the highly-talented Ballyburn in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas, had been matched at a low of 1.674/6 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Arkle before news of his injury emerged on Monday morning.

The 5yo was available to back at 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Arkle after he replaced his injured stablemate Constitution Hill to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle just before Christmas, as it was then assumed he would go down the Champion Hurdle route.

But with Constitution Hill returning to full health and form, Sir Gino was switched to fences and he went as short as 4/61.67 in the Arkle antepost market in the weeks after his stunning Kempton victory.

Mullins raider now odds-on for Arkle

Last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough is the new favourite to win this year's Arkle at 8/131.61 with the Dan Skelton-trained L'eau Du Sud second favourite at 5/16.00. It's 10/111.00 and upwards the rest.

Sir Gino is officially out of Cheltenham



He will "require lengthy treatment that will sadly rule him out of any further racing this season."



Majborough into 1.72 for the Arkle on the @BetfairExchange: https://t.co/tOBS2NBOIi pic.twitter.com/PF3qqnm9vw -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 10, 2025

Majborough, trained by Willie Mullins, is unbeaten in two starts over fences and won the Irish Arkle in impressive fashion at the Dublin Racing Festival nine days ago.

L'eau du Sud is also unbeaten after winning all four of his chase starts but he failed to impress on Saturday when winning a Grade 2 Chase, having to be ridden out to beat the Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud by just one length. Rubaud incidentally was virtually tailed off when falling at the last in the race won by Sir Gino at Christmas.

