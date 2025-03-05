Cheltenham Festival: How I won on every single race in 2024

How I won on every race at Cheltenham 2024

Many people will tell you it's impossible to win consistently when betting on horse racing. But I'm living proof that this is not the case.

In 2024, I won on all 27 races at the Cheltenham Festival (the Cross Country was cancelled but usually the Festival features 28 races). In this article, I reveal how I did it and how you can attempt the same this year.

While I can't guarantee you'll win every time, this method has helped me win consistently at the Cheltenham Festival and, on several occasions, on every single race.

If I was doing traditional betting, the odds of getting a 27-fold accumulator on the average price of a favourite is somewhere in the region of 100 trillion to one.

But the key with my betting style is not using some complex method to find a winner in each race. It's more of a 'way' than a method.

Betfair Exchange is key to Cheltenham success

Traditional sportsbooks or bookmakers won't get you the same results. The key requirement for what I do is using the Betfair Exchange.

A betting exchange lets you back or lay a bet. When you back a horse, you bet on it to win, just like traditional betting. But when you lay a bet, you're betting on the horse to lose. I do both on the same horse.

How bettors can win whatever the result

The method I use is similar to trading on the stock market. You predict market movements rather than betting on the outcome of individual events.

If you want to profit, your thought process switches from picking a winner to trying to work out what people fancy in the market.

In principle, you use the same knowledge that you would to pick a winner, but instead, you are using it to understand how that will influence how people bet in a race.

For example, if it starts raining, the ground will soften, and people will start favouring horses that suit softer ground.

By backing and laying the same selection, I can profit regardless of what happens in the underlying race.

For example, as the rain pours down, I might back a horse at odds of 8.07/1 with £100. I do this anticipating that people will start backing it. When the price has gone far enough, I lay it at 5.04/1 for the same amount. If it wins, I win £300, but if it loses, I lose nothing.

Hedging for profit before the race

The best part is that I can hedge my position across all selections in the market before the race starts, ensuring I win no matter who wins. I will win whatever the result, as I lock in my profits before the race even begins.

In this example of the 2023 Gold Cup, you can see I've created a profit regardless of who goes on to win.

Bet Angel can improve your chances of winning

You can do all this manually using the Betfair Exchange via the website. But using software like Bet Angel will give you an edge over website users.

Bet Angel shows live race data, helps track market movements, and lets you put bets into the market quickly and efficiently.

If you're serious, then using software is essential for improving your chances.

Tips for starting out

Several things influence how odds are likely to change in the run-up to a race. Behaviour in the preliminaries, jockey or trainer gambles, previous results and changing weather, to name a few.

Keeping your eyes and ears open for all these things will tell you which horses will most likely attract money in the betting market.

This betting style does require some reading of the betting market. The first day of the four day Festival, with few clues availale, is always my weakest day. However, by Friday, I've got a good idea of what trainers and jockeys are on form, and it's easier to get some good results.

There is more depth and detail into how you would approach this strategy. I'll be looking to cover this in future articles.

But the core of what I've written here is the specific method of how I've been able to win every race at Cheltenham and how you could too in 2025.

You can read the second part of my analysis with some specific trading strategies here.