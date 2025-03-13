Cheltenham Festival 2025: Gamble responsibly with Betfair's Safer Gambling tools

The Cheltenham Festival is the best week of the year for many in racing.

Four stunning days of action await at Prestbury Park, split into seven high-quality races a day with the cream of UK and Irish jumps talent battling it out in the shadow of Cleeve Hill.

There will be drama aplenty, close finishes up the hill, long odds horses landing surprise winners and heavily fancied favourites obliging.

It is an intoxicating mix.

For most it is simply great fun.

But, whether you are an old hand watching the festival for another year or a new fan to jumps racing playing for the first time, it is easy - and forgivable??? - to get carried away.

That is why we never tire of underlining the importance of Safer Gambling.

We know just how special the Cheltenham Festival is but we want to make sure that you are gambling responsibly.

The importance of it cannot be overstated and you are encouraged to use the Safer Gambling Tools as they are intended all the way throughout the week and after.

Remember that the Festival unfolds over four days. Cliché alert but this is a marathon not a sprint and punters are advised to only bet what they can afford if having a punt.

Betting can be great fun but you may find things are not going your way at times and we have the tools to make sure you get away from Betfair when you need to.

During each day next week we will be running through one-by-one all of the Safer Gambling tools have to offer, explaining all the different ways you can use them across the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Deposit Limit: A helping hand to do the counting

Setting yourself a Deposit Limit ahead of the Cheltenham Festival is a wise option when looking to keep your gambling under control across the four days.

At any point ahead or during the week you can set yourself a deposit limit on your spending with the Betfair Sportsbook.

With this you can also edit your deposit limit at any time during the week, allowing you to always keep check on the amount you are depositing.

Loss Limit: Our spending safety net

We all want to make the most of the Cheltenham Festival! That's why we've created your Loss Limit tool, so you can set a cap on your potential losses each calendar day, week, month, or year.

It is based on your net losses, taking winnings into account, so if you buy in for 50, then win 10, your net loss will be 40.

Keeping your loss limit front of mind when gambling is an extremely helpful tool to stay in control.

Gaming Time Check: A nudge for your next break

When you're having fun, it's easy to lose track of time, especially when it comes to gambling.

Betfair have added the Gaming Time Check tool to make things fair and help you keep tabs on yours. With Gaming Time Checks, you can set yourself reminders to take a break from playing and to notify you of your net position in that session.

This is a crucial tool to be across during the four days of the Cheltenham Festival with it very easy to get ahead of yourself.

Time Out: Even champions take a half time break

Sometimes we all need a break. That's why we thought it's only fair to help you take a pause from playing with Betfair.

You can set your Time Out to press pause on your account for up to 30 days. You won't be able to access your account whilst your Time Out is in place.

This tool can be used both during Cheltenham Festival and after that if you feel the four days of constant racing at Prestbury Park has been too much for you, it might be worth taking a break from racing.

Self Exclusion: Take yourself out of the game

When you want to take a longer break, the Self Exclusion tool is an extra pair of hands to help you stick to that plan - it'll block you from Betfair for six months or longer.

It's your choice to pick the different products on offer to exclude yourself from, or even to be excluded from all our family brands.

If you are considering self-exclusion, we recommend you register with Gamstop.

Gamstop is a free service that enables you to self-exclude from online gambling companies licensed in Great Britain.

To find out more and to sign up with Gamstop please visit www.gamstop.co.uk.