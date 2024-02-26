Cheltenham Festival 2024 Tips: Andy Robson's three best bets up to 6/1

Brighterdayshead can continue unbeaten start

Good Time Jonny has his eyes on the prize

Allegorie De Vassy can go one better than last year

Brighterdaysahead 2/13.00 holds leading credentials for Gordon Elliott, following a scintillating start to her career - unbeaten in five outings. The daughter of Kapgarde created a favourable impression when scooting clear by 10 lengths on hurdle debut at Thurles last October.

She followed up with an authoritative victory in the Grade 3 Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle at Down Royal, despite running green and clearly having scope for progress with more experience. Her subsequent 12 length Listed success at Navan was by far her most convincing win to date, showing pace and jumping fluently, as well as appreciating the rise in trip to 2m5f.

The drop back to 2m1f for Cheltenham shouldn't inconvenience her, especially with the race run on the new course, which should draw her stamina in to play.

Good Time Jonny 6/17.00 hasn't been missed in the ante-post market for the Kim Muir Handicap Chase but must have an exceptional chance. It's pretty clear cut that he has been trained with this one race in mind all season, having given three low-key performances, including over an inadequate distance of two miles on his first outing of the campaign.

The Shirocco gelding's recent fifth in a competitive Grade 3 handicap chase at Leopardstown was particularly eyecatching - making up significant late ground, under a sympathetic ride. The leap to 3m2f is almost guaranteed to suit - his record beyond three miles is good - with form figures of 413P91.

He has Cheltenham festival-winning form, having impressively landed the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle last season. It would be a surprise if Good Time Jonny wasn't able to play a big hand in the finish, especially given his versatility on different ground conditions.

Allegorie De Vassy 7/24.50 would usually have the right credentials to be favourite for this contest, having landed a brace of Grade 2 wins over fences already and being trained by Willie Mullins. This season, she has to play second fiddle in the market, as her handler is responsible for the clear ante-post leader in the race, with Dinoblue, who is a Grade 1-winning chaser, landing the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown in December.

Dinoblue was impressive in beating the boys that day and on official figures should be tough to beat here. One potential stumbling block is the extended 2m4f distance at Cheltenham - she is yet to run at this trip and has performed mainly at the minimum two miles journey.

Allegorie De Vassy warmed up for this target with a smooth four length victory at Naas, leaving the impression that she is coming to hand to peak next month. With three victories over the mares' chase distance or beyond, stamina is no issue and she was an excellent runner-up in this race last term.

