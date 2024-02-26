Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Aintree is next for Kalif du Berlais

Kalif du Berlais is going to Aintree next

Bravemansgame Cheltenham update

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discussed a double for Team Ditcheat on Saturday and provided an update on Bravemansgame's Cheltenham Festival preparations in his conversation with Betfair's Barry Orr.

Kalif du Berlais looked classy in his win at Kempton and Paul said:

He said: "It was a good performance, especially as he was carrying a five pound penalty. It turned into a bit of a spring up the straight but he jumped the last two well, stayed on strong and showed that stamina is his forte.

"We were thrilled with him, that is three wins from three races.

"He will not run in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. If he goes anywhere it will be the grade 1 juvenile hurdle at Aintree. That gives him seven weeks.

"He definitely will not be going to Cheltenham."

Golden Sun ground it out well to win the handicap chase on Saturday and Paul said:

"I said in my Betfair column before the weekend that you should put a line through his last two runs and he was much better here. Hopefully he will progress from the win."

Tahmuras did not win but he did impress, finishing second at Kempton:

"He ran a fantastic race. I thought at the last he was going to change gear and win but it is two good runs from him in a fortnight. We will find another nice race for him this season, possibly at Aintree."

Monmiral qualified for the Pertemps Final by finishing fourth at Chepstow and he will go to that race at Cheltenham next."

Speaking of Cheltenham, Paul said: "Harry schooled Bravemansgame the other day and he was in great shape. He is looking a lot better than he did in the autumn."