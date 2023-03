Sam Thomas is an excellent target trainer 20/1 NRMB

A change of headgear would be interesting 25/1 NRMB

Festival favourite can hit the frame 66/1 NRMB

Super Sam is a potent target trainer

The first to catch my eye at a big price is the recent Cheltenham Festival Focus addition Grey Diamond 20/1 NRMB, for the Grand Annual.

He is fresh in my mind from a recent handicap study session, and his course and distance form back in November is hard to ignore. He ran a blinder to finish third to Amarillo Sky and Fugitif on his first outing of the year when narrowly beaten three lengths.

The winner and runner-up have since enhanced the form on their next couple of outings and are much higher in the weights.

Amarillo Sky is now 15 lbs higher, Fugitif is 18 lbs higher in the handicap, and, interestingly, Sam Thomas gave Grey Diamond his first glimpse of the Cheltenham fences in the race that he had prepped Stolen Silver for the Plate Handicap the previous year.

He failed to complete when looking in full control at Sandown next time when a blunder cost him his chances at the second last. Still, that may be a blessing, and arriving here on a workable mark of 135 will give him every chance. Connections have removed the hood this season, and he is a live player in a competitive race.

Back Grey Diamond to win the Grand Annual 20/1

Kim Muir looks right up Coeur Serein's street

Coeur Serein 25/1, has always shaped like a horse that could have a big pot in him, and while it was only a three-runner affair at Newbury that saw him bounce back to form last month, he shouldn't be underestimated returning to this venue.

Jonjo O'Neil's runner has already benefitted from some positive course experience when not disgraced fourth of six behind subsequent Ultima Handicap winner Corach Rambler 13 months ago at the December meeting after being struck into. He also ran a blinder on this new course in the Pertemps Final last term when connections switched the cheek-pieces for the blinkers.

A repeat change of headgear could have a positive effect should he line up in the Kim Muir (also won in first-time cheek-pieces), and having been left on the same rating as his Newbury win of 140 gives him every chance.

He is a strong stayer and will certainly benefit from going beyond three miles for the first time.

Back Coeur Serein for the Kim Muir 25/1

Sire Du Berlais can reward each-way punters

The Stayer's Hurdle is a wide-open contest, and it's not often you see a Grade 1 winner at 66/1, but Sire Du Berlais is just that.

His excellent defeat of the reigning champion Flooring Porter at Aintree last season suggests the fire still burns bright in the 11-year-old, and he comes alive in the spring, so it's easy to forgive his winter woes.

Previously connections have switched his headgear to excellent effect, and it would be a huge positive should they switch out the current blinkers for the cheek-pieces.

He is not out of this contest on all known form, and his course record reads positively (02114).

He may not be good enough to win this with his advancing years, but at this price, you only need him to hit the frame.