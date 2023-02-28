The win in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup capped an incredible 12 months for Rachael, who a year earlier - along with her historic Grand National win - had become the first female to win the leading Cheltenham jockey award.
Betfair's newest ambassador has an incredible nine Cheltenham Festival winners to her name in just the last two seasons (12 in total), including wins in the Champion Hurdle (two), Gold Cup, Ryanair Chase, Triumph Hurdle and the Champion Bumper.
There are many ways you can bet on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, either on the Betfair Exchange or on the Betfair Sportsbook, with the most popular and traditional way being to back on individual races via either win or each-way bets.
All 28 of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival races are now priced up for ante-post purposes, both on the Exchange and Sportsbook, with anyone doing so now on the latter platform receiving the Non Runner Money Back concession, meaning if your selection doesn't run then you'll get your money back.
The 'day of the race' markets typically appear around 48 hours before racing should you want to wait until the final declarations (runners and riders) are known.
And you don't just have to back singles. You can include more than one selection in what is called a multiple.
A selection in two different races combined in a multiple is called a double, three races it's a treble, and four or more races is often referred to as an acca (accumulator).
Closer to the races Betfair will be enhancing odds on certain horses, enhancing the place terms for each-way betting on some races (6 places paid instead of 4 for example), and providing plenty of 'specials' which can include a boosted price for a jockey to ride 2+ winners, or a horse to win by over 5 lengths, among many other specials.
Another popular way to bet on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival is to have a bet in the Cheltenham Top Jockey market on the Betfair Exchange.
This can be a fun way of having an interest in all 28 races at the Festival, cheering on the jockey you have backed in races that they're riding in, and hoping that a potential danger to your bet - a jockey you haven't backed - doesn't win a race in any contest that your selection isn't riding in.
Paul Townend is a strong favourite at present but it only takes the Willie Mullins stable to have a below-par week and it's likely that he'll struggle to win the award.
Betfair's Rachael Blackmore - winner of this market in 2020 - is currently available to back at around 14.013/1 and she is sure to have a strong book of rides throughout the Festival.
So if you can't decide on a runner, then how about just picking a rider and keeping an eye on that jockey all week?
*Cheltenham leading jockey and no. of wins in last five years:
2022 - Paul Townend (5)2021 - Rachael Blackmore (6)2020 - Paul Townend (5)2019 - Nico de Boinville (3)2018 - Davy Russell (4)
Just like the top jockey market, on the Betfair Exchange there is a Cheltenham Top Trainer market available to bet on.
It works in exactly the same way as the top jockey - whoever trains the most winners at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival wins the award - though sadly, it's not a very competitive market with Willie Mullins a long odds-on shot to take the leading trainer honours.
Mullins has won the award at eight of the last 10 festivals, and the two that he didn't win went to his Irish counterpart Gordon Elliott!
But could Nicky Henderson be a leading candidate this year? He has two very short-price favourites in the form of Constitution Hill and Shishkin, while he always has multiple entries in, and targets, most of the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival.
*Cheltenham leading trainer and no. of wins in last five years:
2022 - Willie Mullins (10)2021 - Willie Mullins (6)2020 - Willie Mullins (7)2019 - Willie Mullins (4)2018 - Gordon Elliott (8)
Depending on the criteria, the debate as to which horse can be regarded as the best Cheltenham Festival horse ever could go on longer than the four days itself.
On ratings, Arkle and Kauto Star lead the way, but was Golden Miller's five Gold Cup wins better than Best Man's three? And what about Big Buck's four Stayers' Hurdle wins? Was See Pigeon better than See You Then and Istabraq?
Different eras, different opinions, different types of horses. We all have our favourites and well all have our opinion as to who was the best.
But for me... my mind will never be changed.
It's Quevega all the way.
For starters, her record of six consecutive Cheltenham Festival wins in six different seasons is likely never to be bettered, but also, when you look back at how she demolished her fields in her early victories, there's no doubt in my mind that she could have won far better races.
She won the Mares' Hurdle for six consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2014, but don't let the fact that the race was then 'only' a Grade 2 contest diminish her achievements.
It was still the major 'mares-only' race at the Festival, and it attracted deep fields with the best mares from the UK and Ireland.
But she beat them all, and her stunning victories in her first four wins were literally 'performance of the Festival' contenders each year.
In her prime she had the cruising speed and change of gear to contend a Champion Hurdle, and she had the stamina to fight out a Stayers' Hurdle, but by all accounts she was a fragile mare, and connections chose to keep her runs to a minimum and target the Mares' Hurdle each season.
But boy was she good.
