Cheltenham Festival 2022 Winners: Punter off to flyer with £3k treble

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Nico de Boinville on Constitution Hill at Cheltenham 2022
Constitution Hill won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Festival

This is where you can read about the biggest wins on Betfair at the Cheltenham Festival 2022 as punters enjoy success in the markets...

It was a stunning way to begin the four day Festival, turning £25 into more than £3,200.

The Cheltenham Festival 2022 is underway and one Betfair punter is already celebrating a big win after landng a cool £3,228 with an opening treble.

They put £25 on a threefold that backed the winners of the first three races od the Festival on Tuesday.

First up was Constitution Hill who romped to victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Next up Edwardstone held off the challenge of Riviere D'Etel to take the Arkle.

The third leg of the treble was more complicated as Corach Rambler stalked the field from the back and stormed home late on, providing a race to savour and sending our the bettor into ecstasy.

It was a stunning way to begin the four day Festival, turning £25 into more than £3,200. Here's to more to come this week.

