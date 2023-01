All the Cheltenham Festival declarations in one place

Cheltenham Festival key dates

The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner, so stay informed on all the important dates from now until the first flag is dropped.

Below, we've outlined important dates where trainers will be announcing initial entries for certain races across the Festival.

Note, however, that these are not the final declarations, and trainers can enter their horses into more than one race if they qualify.

This is a guide to help you make better antepost betting decisions, as well as inform you when our ante-post columns will be dropping.

First entry dates

11th January:

Stayers' Hurdle: Read Daryl Carter's Antepost column here.

Mares' Hurdle: Read Daryl Carter's Antepost column here.

17th January:

Arkle: Read Daryl Carter's Antepost column here.

18th January:

Turners: Read Mark Milligan's Antepost column here on the 18th.

24th January:

Supreme Novices Hurdle, Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Triumph Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Hurdle: Daryl Carter will be previewing these races with best bets for all four.

21st February:

Fred Winter: Rhys Williams will take a deep dive and provide his thoughts and tips on the race.

27th February:

Cross Country: Rhys Williams will exclusively reveal this best bet on the Cross Country.

We will continue to add dates and columns for you to keep an eye on in the build up to the Cheltenham Festival.

We will continue to add dates and columns for you to keep an eye on in the build up to the Cheltenham Festival.