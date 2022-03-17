Cheltenham Day 4 Tips: Elliott can thwart Mullins in the Triumph

The card kicks off with the JCB Triumph Hurdle at 13:30, another race dominated by Messrs Mullins and Elliott. The pair saddle five of the 12 runners including the three market leaders.

Mullins' Vauban is favourite 3.052/1 coming off second best to Pied Piper 4.77/2 when they made their hurdling debuts at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

Pied Piper then came over for the Triumph Hurdle trial, taking that comfortable from Moka De Vassy and Forever William. It would be no exaggeration to say he barely knew he had been in a race, such was the ease with which he won.

Vauban stayed in Ireland for the Grade 1 Spring Hurdle, winning that by three lengths from Pied Piper's stable mate Fil d'Or 7.06/1 and Il Etait Temps 15.014/1.

Davy Russell has ridden Pied Piper and Il Etait Temps in all their races, and presumably had the pick of the two. Puzzling, then, that he sticks with the latter, giving Jack Kennedy the chance to win on the better-fancied Pied Piper.

Best of the Brits is the Gary Moore-trained Porticello 14.013/1, winner of the Gr1 Finale at Chepstow. The feeling reflected in their relative odds is that the Irish form is stronger than the English, so it looks like another win for Ireland - and I think for Elliott.

The Mullins camp reckons Vauban would have beaten Pied Piper first time out but for being denied a clear run in the straight. That's as maybe, but on the prevailing going I can see one of the Elliott pair prevailing and Vauban having to settle for a place.

Hard to justify State Man being County favourite

Mullins has the favourite for the next - the County Hurdle at 14:10. State Man 6.05/1 is seen by the Irish as being well handicapped on a mark of 141, but not according to the Racing Post ratings which have him joint-bottom of the 25 runners with stablemate Tax For Max.

The Irish champion trainer has won three of the last 10 Counties - as has Dan Skelton - but I'm not getting on board this gamble on a Limerick maiden winner. No way!

State Man fell on his previous start for Mullins and the form of his sole race in France - a second at Auteuil - is nothing special. With 23 runners rated his superior, I strongly recommend laying him for a place on his handicap debut at 2.56/4.

In contrast, there is no obvious lay in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 14:50.

The co-favourites Ginto and Hillcrest have the best form. The next six in the betting have all won their last two races. It's impossible to pick one with any sincerity to finish out of the first three. I'd just be guessing.

Not a lot to lose laying Galvin in the Gold Cup

I have a better record laying than backing in the Gold Cup down the years. The winner eludes me but it's not so hard finding a short one that hasn't the credentials to be first past the post.

This year is a little more difficult than most, but I would be surprised if Galvin was good enough. Perhaps I'm placing too much store on the fact that he was outfought by Frodon at Down Royal in the autumn in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase. It is a Grade 1 after all, and last year's Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was four lengths back in third, so maybe I'm being harsh on Gordon Elliott's runner.

Galvin then went on to beat A Plus Tard at Leopardstown over Christmas. Good form, for sure, given that the runner-up had previously won the Betfair Chase at Haydock by 22 lengths from Royal Pagaille.

Al Boum Photo has won two of the last three Gold Cups, finishing third last year. Each time he has won the New Year's Day Chase on his previous start, and he did so again last time out. It seems strange that Mullins has prescribed cheekpieces for a dual Gold Cup winner that has finished in the first three in all his races since the summer of 2018 but he is a perfectionist and must think they will make a difference.

Given the strength of the opposition, I shall put Galvin up as a place lay. At 2.01/1 for a place we don't have a lot to lose.

Saving the best to last with Bob And Co in the Hunters' Chase

With the 4.50 and 5.30 looking tricky, my final lay is in the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase at 16:10.

For the sake of consistency, I should point out that Bob And Co is clear top-rated by the Racing Post, but - and it is a big but - he earned his 155 at Haydock 13 months ago. He ran in the same race last month and finished second alongside Overworkdunderpaid 30.029/1 two lengths behind the winner Cousin Pascal 18.017/1

Bob And Co was going OK when unseating his rider three from home in last year's race but who's to know if he would have finished in front of Billaway who was just touched off. The runner-up lines up as favourite again 3.814/5 and looks a banker under champion amateur Patrick Mullins. I certainly can't see David Maxwell going past him on Bob And Co 8.07/1 nor can I see them being placed 3.55/2.