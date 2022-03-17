OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Cheltenham Day 4 Runners: Bob And Co has a fair chance in the Hunters' Chase

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has three runners on Friday but just one at the Cheltenham Festival

Paul Nicholls has just the one runner at Cheltenham on Friday but he believes Bob And Co has a good chance of making amends for his mishap in the same race last year...

"Bob And Co wasn't suited by the slow pace on his comeback on heavy ground at Haydock but was keeping on stoutly at the finish and that outing has put him spot on."

Trained for the race and his has a good chance


Cheltenham 16:10 - Bob And Co

He was travelling strongly in this race a year ago until unseating Sean Bowen three from home. I'm sure he would have been involved at the finish but for that mishap and he gained compensation with a brilliant victory in the Foxhunters at Punchestown with the help of a great ride by David Maxwell.

Bob And Co wasn't suited by the slow pace on his comeback on heavy ground at Haydock but was keeping on stoutly at the finish and that outing has put him spot on. I've trained him for this race and feel he has a sound chance.

Conditions set to suit

Doncaster 13:20 - Confirmation Bias

The plan was to go chasing with him this season but he didn't like jumping fences at Lingfield so is back over hurdles now in this 0-120 handicap. We have been waiting for better ground for Confirmation Bias and conditions at Doncaster should be in his favour.

Nice prospect who will improve for the experience

Doncaster 17:10 - Cammy Bear

He is a nice young prospect who is ready to start his career. I see him more as a hurdler than a bumper horse and whatever he does at Doncaster he will improve for the experience.

Best Chance: Bob And Co - 16:10 Cheltenham. He has a fair chance of gaining compensation for last year's mishap.

Listen to the Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Preview

