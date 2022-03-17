Cheltenham Day 4 Runners: Bob And Co has a fair chance in the Hunters' Chase

Trained for the race and his has a good chance



Cheltenham 16:10 - Bob And Co

He was travelling strongly in this race a year ago until unseating Sean Bowen three from home. I'm sure he would have been involved at the finish but for that mishap and he gained compensation with a brilliant victory in the Foxhunters at Punchestown with the help of a great ride by David Maxwell.

No. 3 Bob And Co (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Bob And Co wasn't suited by the slow pace on his comeback on heavy ground at Haydock but was keeping on stoutly at the finish and that outing has put him spot on. I've trained him for this race and feel he has a sound chance.

Conditions set to suit

Doncaster 13:20 - Confirmation Bias

The plan was to go chasing with him this season but he didn't like jumping fences at Lingfield so is back over hurdles now in this 0-120 handicap. We have been waiting for better ground for Confirmation Bias and conditions at Doncaster should be in his favour.

Nice prospect who will improve for the experience

Doncaster 17:10 - Cammy Bear

He is a nice young prospect who is ready to start his career. I see him more as a hurdler than a bumper horse and whatever he does at Doncaster he will improve for the experience.

Best Chance: Bob And Co - 16:10 Cheltenham. He has a fair chance of gaining compensation for last year's mishap.