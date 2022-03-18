OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Cheltenham Day 4 Results: All the in-play and antepost stories on Gold Cup day

Cheltenham race finish
Who will be the winners on Gold Cup day at Cheltenham?

What will be the big Exchange story on Gold Cup day, will we get another 1000.0 winner or a 1.01 loser? Mike Norman has all the details as the results come in on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival...

Mullins bandwagon keeps rolling with State Man

It looked a competitive handicap beforehand but the County Hurdle was won in impressive fashion by the Willie Mullins-trained State Man, who clearly now looks as if he was a handicap blot who will go onto much better things.

Smothered up in the mid division throughout the race, Paul Townend brought the favourite through the field and wide into the straight, bagging the near side rail and cruising into the lead approaching the last. A good jump sealed the deal, bringing up a first and second race double for Mullins, Townend and the favourites.

County Hurdle Winner: State Man
In-Play High: 6.86/1
BSP: 4.4
Antepost High: 15.014/1

Vauban storms to Triumph success

Cheltenham Gold Cup day got favourite backers off to the perfect start with the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban storming up the hill to win the Triumph Hurdle in effortless fashion.

Always travelling strongly just behind the pacesetters, Vauban took up the running entering the home straight and he never looked like being beat, despite a slight mistake at the last. Market rivals Fil D'or and Pied Piper filled the places, making it a 1-2-3 for the Irish.

Triumph Hurdle Winner: Vauban
In-Play High: 3.39/4
BSP: 2.6
Antepost High: 36.035/1

One man who was particularly pleased with the result was our very own, and Racing Only Bettor host, Hugh Cahill...

