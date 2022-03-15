Cheltenham Day 2 Tips: Why Tiger Roll is among the favourites to oppose on Wednesday at the Festival

I'm going to stick my neck out and make Tiger Roll the banker lay in the Glenfarclas Chase at 16:10.

The dual Grand National winner has won this race three times - in 2018, 2019, and again last March - but he is 12 now and could be vulnerable to a younger rival.

Rivals poised to Roll Tiger over It is interesting that Tiger Roll's owner, Gigginstown Stud, also runs Delta Work. A winner of five Grade 1 chases in his prime, the nine-year-old is running in his first cross-country race and would have a good chance of beating his stablemate if taking to the unique fences. JP McManus has the next four in the betting - Prengarde, Shady Operator, Easysland and Midnight Maestro. Easysland won this by a wide margin from Tiger Roll in 2020, only for the Aintree hero to reverse that defeat 12 months ago. Jonjo O'Neill jnr's mount reserves his best for this race and, despite failing to finish his last two races, could surprise at 12.011/1. The one of JP's I really like, though, is Prengarde, a winner of several chases at Compiegne in France. McManus bought this six-year-old specifically with this race in mind, and he had a gentle warm-up over hurdles at Naas to prepare him for his big day. He's 7/1 third favourite on the Sportsbook and has the turn of foot necessary to down the favourite who is twice his age. Journey the best lay option in the Ballymore The opening Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at 13:30 features two Grade 1 winners, the 1.834/5 favourite Sir Gerhard, trained by Willie Mullins, and Stage Star 8.88/1, of Paul Nicholls. Both are unbeaten over hurdles, as is Journey With Me 87/1, but Rachael Blackmore's mount has contested minor races and to my mind doesn't have the form to justify being second favourite. Three Stripe Life strikes me as more likely to make the first three, so I will be laying Journey With Me for a place.

It takes a Brave man to lay L'Homme Presse The home team should bank a winner in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 14:10 as they have the first three in the betting. Bravemansgame and L'Homme Presse are Grade 1 winners that have jumped particularly well in their races. They are stylish and likely to dominate the race from the start. If you were looking to lay one or other there is a question-mark over L'Homme Presse's stamina as he has yet to race beyond two and a half miles and is rated 5lb lower than Bravemansgame. However, he has yet to put a foot wrong this season so I'll pass on laying Venetia Williams' stable star. Instead, I will put up Ahoy Senor as a place lay. He made several errors when favourite for the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and ultimately went down by seven lengths to Bravemansgame. He jumped a lot better at Wetherby last time, but it was an uncompetitive four-horse race. In this Grade 1, there is every chance that he will make unforced errors again and may not make the first three as a result.

Queen Mother betting looks lopsided

The odds of the first three in the betting for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 15:30 do not reflect their ability. The handicappers on either side of the Irish Sea rate Shishkin, Chacun Pour Soi and Energumene in that order but within 2lb of each other. Yet their Exchange odds are 2.01/1, 8.07/1 and 5.04/1 respectively.

Shishkin only has to make one error more than the others to be in danger of losing the race.

It took all of Ascot's two-miles-and-a-furlong Clarence House Chase for Shishkin to master Energumene and get home a length in front. The Champion Chase is 240 yards shorter, but with an uphill finish that Shishkin is familiar with.

The favourite won the Supreme here in 2019 and the Arkle last year, so he has a significant advantage over Energumene when it comes to course experience.

Chacun Pour Soi was beaten at odds-on in this race last year, finishing behind Nube Negra that day, and again when odds-on for the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown in December.

However, Patrick Mullins' mount is rated 8lb higher than Dan Skelton's stable star, because his overall form in Ireland - six Grade 1 victories - is considerably better than Nube Negra's here in England. Chacun Pour Soi just hasn't been able to show that form in UK Grade 1s, and may be a poor traveller.

I won't recommend a lay. It's a race which I am happy to watch.

Mullins runners can thwart American Mike

Ducking the two handicaps with big fields and 6/1 and 7/1 favourites, that leaves the Champion Bumper at 17:30.

Willie Mullins has seven of the 21 runners, including five of the first seven in the betting. In the last decade, he has won the closing race on the second day five times but none were favourite: Champagne Fever was 16/1, Briar Hill 25/1, Relegate 25/1, Ferny Hollow 11/1, and last year Sir Gerhard came late on the scene to collar his better-fancied stablemate odds-on shot Kilcruit.

The only serious rival in the betting to Mullins' Facile Vega is Gordon Elliott's American Mike, a wide-margin maiden point-to-point winner that has won his bumpers at Navan and Down Royal with notable ease. There is lots to like about him and the form stands up, but he has yet to run at a top track.

Facile Vega, Redemption Day and James's Gate, in contrast, have done their winning at Leopardstown and Punchestown.

Maybe I'm clutching at a straw to make a case for American Mike getting beaten, but Elliott 's previous winners of the race - Envoi Allen and Fayonagh - came via the top tracks rather than Down Royal and Navan.

There has to be a possibility that American Mike, good as he is, will be overwhelmed by the occasion. At 3.814/5 that seems a chance worth taking.