Cheltenham Daily Racing Multiple: Back Torygraph and Folcano for the final double of the week

Torygraph looks a perfect pick for Albert Bartlett

14:30 Cheltenham - Back Torygraph

No. 16 Torygraph (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Mount Ida was our sole winner yesterday, but what an extraordinary performance. I thought she was beaten after two fences, and then came on the bridle. I've never seen anything like that, and well done to those that got matched at the top 999/1.

One of my best bets runs in the Albert Bartlett to start our each-way double for Friday, and Torygraph looks a horse who is improving at a rate of knots.

He has relished the step up in distance on his last two starts; winning at Fairyhouse and Thurles, and he hits the line hard with plenty of stamina. He's a lazy type so the cheekpieces on today will be a most welcome addition and I really rate his chances.

Folcano to rock rivals in the Festival finale

16:50 Cheltenham - Back Folcano

No. 25 Folcano (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 132

My punting template for the Martin Pipe is to identify a strong stayer for this race, as it tends to go to a stamina-laden type. And we can add a second part to the template too, as it's absolutely pointless backing a British horse as they are getting beaten out of sight. The chasm to their Irish rivals is huge, and that's a debate I am sure for the podcast. And great work from the team there too. I hope you have been listening. Click here to enjoy.

I very much like Folcano here, and he has a super profile for this. An unexposed handicapper from 132 that should be suited by the better ground.

He scored at Fairyhouse when last seen in the mud, but he looked a stout stayer and one that will appreciate a pace to run at. He's off a low weight too, so I'm expecting a big run.



