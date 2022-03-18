Cheltenham Daily Multiple Tips: Sign off with a 179/1 each-way double on day 4

Bandit can defy a big drift to go well

Back Top Bandit @ 14/1 in the 14:10 at Cheltenham - The County Hurdle

No. 18 Top Bandit SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 139

Love Envoi was a 10/1 success yesterday, but Omar Moretti ran poorly in the bid for the double. Wins have been hard to come by in the handicaps this week, and the P and L has taken a battering, but undeterred, hopefully we can hit the frame with two of the big field races with the Extra Place Specials on Friday.

Top Bandit looks a horse primed off a good mark of 139, although backing Gordon Elliott's horses this week has been a disappointing exercise. Yes, he's had winners, and at 50/1 with Commander Of Fleet, those that find that one are well in credit, but some have performed very poorly.

Hopefully his handicap debutant will show his worth, as he looks the sort of horse that needs a big field. He idled a bit last time winning comfortably at Punchestown, but that was back in early December and he's been put away since then.

His experience of winning at Cheltenham at the October meeting will stand him in good stead as he looked a strong stayer at the trip on that occasion and jumped well. He drifted quite alarmingly on the Sportsbook last night, but I don't mind that at 14/1, especially with the Extra Place.

He won't mind the drying ground.

Bandridge to brush his rivals aside in the MP

Back Banbridge @ 11/1 in the 17:30 at Cheltenham - The Martin Pipe

No. 11 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. M. McDonagh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 137

The Martin Pipe Conditionals' handicap is one I traditionally think needs a stayer, and Banbridge off a mark of 137 looks to have a good profile for the race.

His first three runs in bumpers and hurdles were about as emphatic as you could hope for. He was easily on his debut in a Killarney Flat race, and bolted up in a pair of races, including one impressive display at Roscommon in the summer conceding 12lb to his rivals.

Two below par runs followed, including one at Galway, although I wasn't convinced that was his track, so it was good to see him bounce back in novice company with a fluent success at Navan on his last outing. It was a display of merit for a horse who is crying out for a trip, as he overcame a slow early pace to win with a bit of pace.

Going up in trip today is sure to suit, as he runs like a 3m+ horse and has two three milers in his pedigree. A mark of 137 looks fair enough, and Joseph O'Brien's horse is adaptable with going with wins on good and heavy. He won't mind the the ground, and is near to being named to one of my favourite comedy characters in Lionel Bainbridge - Jacko's nemesis.

We can also use the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook with the five places.

