Cheltenham Betting Live: All the latest from the 'Betfair Barometer' markets

Tuesday February 22 - 13.00

Bettors back Irish to dominate at Cheltenham

Irish trainers painted Prestbury Park green in 2021 like never before with a record 21 Cheltenham Festival winners hailing from the Emerald Isle.

Judging by our new yes/no market on the Exchange, Betfair punters expect it to be another big year for Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead et al.

In the Prestbury Cup betting, which pits runners from Great Britain against Ireland, the Irish are overwhelming favourites at 1.091/11.

Ireland dominates the betting on the big races with the De Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard 4.67/2 favourite to win the Gold Cup on 18 March.

His nearest rival, according to the ante-post betting on the Exchange, is Gordon Elliott's Galvin.

The Irish eight-year-old Shishkin is 1.991/1 to win the Champion Chase.