Cheltenham Betting Live: All the latest from the 'Betfair Barometer' markets

Specials (Ireland To Train 19 Or More Cheltenham Winners)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
In the run-up to this year's Festival, Betfair will be rolling out a number of special markets including the 'Betfair Barometer' - our series of 'Yes/No' markets. Get all the latest here...
Irish trainers painted Prestbury Park green in 2021 like never before with a record 21 Cheltenham Festival winners hailing from the Emerald Isle.
Judging by our new yes/no market on the Exchange, Betfair punters expect it to be another big year for Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead et al.
With three weeks to go before the Festival begins on 15 March, Ireland is odds-on to be 'yes' to train 19 or more winners across the four days.
In the Prestbury Cup betting, which pits runners from Great Britain against Ireland, the Irish are overwhelming favourites at 1.091/11.
Ireland dominates the betting on the big races with the De Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard 4.67/2 favourite to win the Gold Cup on 18 March.
His nearest rival, according to the ante-post betting on the Exchange, is Gordon Elliott's Galvin.
The Irish eight-year-old Shishkin is 1.991/1 to win the Champion Chase.
Find out how to build your £30 free bet pot in time for the Cheltenham Festival
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply. The Betfair Sportsbook is now Non Runner Money Back on all races for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
Tuesday 15 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today