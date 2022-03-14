- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
Champion Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
The experts at Timeform bring you their guide to all runners in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle, the feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
"Honeysuckle is a mare out of the very top drawer and is strongly fancied to remain unbeaten and land a third successive win at this meeting."
Champion Hurdle
15:30 Cheltenham, Tuesday
Live on ITV
1. Adagio (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)
Second in Triumph last year and improved again when runner-up in Greatwood on C&D return. 1¾ lengths second to Goshen in Kingwell at Wincanton since. Tongue tie added. Could have even more to come.
2. Appreciate It (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)
Most impressive in Supreme at last year's Festival. Things haven't been plain sailing with him since (chase campaign postponed due to injury and didn't make Irish Champion) but remains very exciting.
3. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey/Stan Sheppard)
Just gets better and better this season, second to Epatante in Christmas Hurdle before holding on gamely in Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. A chunk of improvement will be needed to go close here, though.
4. Not So Sleepy (Hughie Morrison/Jonathan Burke)
Proved better than ever when dead-heating with Epatante in Fighting Fifth at Newcastle but in nothing like the same form when well behind that same rival in Christmas Hurdle. Others preferred.
5. Saint Roi (Willie Mullins/Mark Walsh)
2020 County winner and has developed into a smart hurdler, albeit one whose limitations have been exposed at the top level, finishing 9¼ lengths fourth to Honeysuckle in Irish Champion. Tongue tie on.
6. Teahupoo (Gordon Elliott/Robbie Power)
Took hurdle record to very impressive 6-7 when easily seeing off Darasso by 11 lengths in 2m Gowran Grade 3 last month. Whether he can trouble Honeysuckle remains to be seen but he's highly talented.
7. Tommy's Oscar (Ann Hamilton/Danny McMenamin)
Small stable's remarkable season typified by this one's improvement, winning 3 handicaps before taking step up to Graded company in stride at Haydock. Well worth his place at the top table.
8. Zanahiyr (Gordon Elliott/Jack Kennedy)
Runner-up at Grade 1 level in Ireland on last 3 starts. Has 6½ lengths to make up with Honeysuckle from Irish Champion and likely playing for places again. Cheekpieces added to regular tongue tie.
9. Epatante (Nicky Henderson/Aidan Coleman)
Won this in 2020 but could manage only third to Honeysuckle last year. Hasn't had to be at best to win Fighting Fifth (dead-heat) and Christmas Hurdle this winter and Honeysuckle looks too good again.
10. Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore)
Stretched her remarkable unbeaten record to 14 when landing third successive Irish Champion last month by 6½ lengths from Zanahiyr. Can't be opposed as she bids to become first mare to win this twice.
Timeform Analyst Verdict
Honeysuckle is a mare out of the very top drawer and is strongly fancied to remain unbeaten and land a third successive win at this meeting. It's tough to see any of those she's accounted for previously troubling her so what threat there is may come from unexposed pair Teahupoo, who was very good at Gowran last time, and Appreciate It, so impressive in the Supreme last year but not seen since.
1. Honeysuckle
2. Teahupoo
3. Appreciate It
MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOU LOSE IN THE ARKLE!
The Cheltenham Festival is upon us, and we have a fantastic money back offer for the Arkle Chase on Tuesday. Bet upto £10 on any horse (win or each-way) in the 14:10 race at Cheltenham on Tuesday and if your horse loses we will give you your money back as a free bet. Free bets will be credited to your account within two hours after the race has ended. Available on Sportsbook only, T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 15th Mar (2m Grd1 Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Honeysuckle
|Appreciate It
|Teahupoo
|Epatante
|Adagio
|Zanahiyr
|Tommys Oscar
|Saint Roi
|Not So Sleepy
|Glory And Fortune
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today