Champion Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Champion Hurdle

15:30 Cheltenham, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Adagio (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Second in Triumph last year and improved again when runner-up in Greatwood on C&D return. 1¾ lengths second to Goshen in Kingwell at Wincanton since. Tongue tie added. Could have even more to come.

2. Appreciate It (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)

Most impressive in Supreme at last year's Festival. Things haven't been plain sailing with him since (chase campaign postponed due to injury and didn't make Irish Champion) but remains very exciting.

3. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey/Stan Sheppard)

Just gets better and better this season, second to Epatante in Christmas Hurdle before holding on gamely in Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. A chunk of improvement will be needed to go close here, though.

4. Not So Sleepy (Hughie Morrison/Jonathan Burke)

Proved better than ever when dead-heating with Epatante in Fighting Fifth at Newcastle but in nothing like the same form when well behind that same rival in Christmas Hurdle. Others preferred.

5. Saint Roi (Willie Mullins/Mark Walsh)

2020 County winner and has developed into a smart hurdler, albeit one whose limitations have been exposed at the top level, finishing 9¼ lengths fourth to Honeysuckle in Irish Champion. Tongue tie on.

6. Teahupoo (Gordon Elliott/Robbie Power)

Took hurdle record to very impressive 6-7 when easily seeing off Darasso by 11 lengths in 2m Gowran Grade 3 last month. Whether he can trouble Honeysuckle remains to be seen but he's highly talented.

7. Tommy's Oscar (Ann Hamilton/Danny McMenamin)

Small stable's remarkable season typified by this one's improvement, winning 3 handicaps before taking step up to Graded company in stride at Haydock. Well worth his place at the top table.

8. Zanahiyr (Gordon Elliott/Jack Kennedy)

Runner-up at Grade 1 level in Ireland on last 3 starts. Has 6½ lengths to make up with Honeysuckle from Irish Champion and likely playing for places again. Cheekpieces added to regular tongue tie.

9. Epatante (Nicky Henderson/Aidan Coleman)

Won this in 2020 but could manage only third to Honeysuckle last year. Hasn't had to be at best to win Fighting Fifth (dead-heat) and Christmas Hurdle this winter and Honeysuckle looks too good again.

10. Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore)

Stretched her remarkable unbeaten record to 14 when landing third successive Irish Champion last month by 6½ lengths from Zanahiyr. Can't be opposed as she bids to become first mare to win this twice.