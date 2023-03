Punter lands five-fold across first two days

Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle both selected

Impaire Et Passe completes win in Ballymore

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore managed to help one Betfair punter scoop almost £2.3K from a £17 bet across days one and two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Blackmore's exhilarating victory on Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle was the third bet to come in as part of the five-fold which also included wins for Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo.

After Gaillard Du Mensil made it four from four for the bettor in the closing race on Tuesday, they were left to until the next day to see if all five would come in.

£17 £2,284



This @Betfair punter is enjoying the #CheltenhamFestival



Reply with your winning multiples pic.twitter.com/Pip8tnnDL7 -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 15, 2023

So it proved with the biggest price in the gamble - Impaire Et Passe at 5.59/2 in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - storming clear under Paul Townend to land the multiple.

It was one of the betting stories of the Festival so far and one that punters will be trying to emulate over the next couple of days.

