Betfair's 2021 Cheltenham Offer: Everything you need to know to get £50 in free bets

  • Editor
  • 3:30 min read
Envoi Allen
Will you use a Cheltenham Free Bet on Envoi Allen?

Betfair are offering up to £50 in free bets in our Race To Cheltenham offer. It all begins on the weekend of Betfair Super Saturday and here is what you need to do to qualify...

Our Cheltenham Festival offer has arrived. It may be earlier than usual, but we could all do with a pick-me-up this year, right? Here at Betfair, we want to reward loyalty, so read on to see what we have for you at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

We've gone early this year simply because we are giving new and existing customers the opportunity to build their own £50 pot, which will be added to your account the day before the Festival begins (March 15).

For five consecutive Saturdays leading up to the Festival, if you spend £20 on the Exchange, on any of Saturday's UK and Irish racing, you will receive a £10 free bet for the Cheltenham Festival.

If you place a £20 bet for each and every one of those Saturdays, you will be rewarded with a grand total of £50 in free bets.

The following dates to qualify for your free bets are:

- Saturday February 13
- Saturday February 20
- Saturday February 27
- Saturday March 6
- Saturday March 13

Can I back more than one horse to qualify?

The good news is you don't have to place £20 on one horse to qualify. You can split your £20 into two £10 bets, four £5 bets and so on. As long as you hit the £20 mark, with minimum odds of 1.51/2, you will qualify for the free bet.

BB-Chelts Offer 2021.jpg
Our ambassadors will be providing weekly tips on how they will spend their £20, so keep an eye out for that in the build up to the Festival.

You will be able to keep track of your progress by visiting our Race to Cheltenham homepage, which you can find here.

Not sure how to place a Back Bet on the Exchange? Watch our short video or read our how-to guide

The boring, but important information

- You must bet a minimum of £20 in Exchange bets on Saturday races, which excludes ante-post bets.

- The maximum free bet you will receive each weekend is £10, which will be valid on Exchange markets only.

- Betfair Rewards "Basic" customers are excluded, and you can only take part using one account.

- You must place a bet which has minimum odds of 1.51/2 to qualify towards being rewarded with the free £10 bet.

- The free bet is not available on both SP bets or Each Way markets.

- Your free bets will expire at the end of the Festival, so be sure to use them beforehand.

Click here for full T&Cs

