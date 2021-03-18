- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Best Bets: Tips for every race on day four of the Festival
Timeform take you through the day four card at the Cheltenham Festival with a bet for every race
"She has won three of her four races over fences so far and ticks plenty of boxes..."
Timeform on Elimay
Tritonic to strike a blow for the home contingent
Tritonic put up the best performance by a British-trained juvenile this season when bolting up in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton last month, in the lead soon after two out before quickening clear after the last, winning impressively. Alan King's charge seems sure to progress further and looks the one to beat in this year's Triumph Hurdle.
Olly Murphy's charge worth a Glance
Strong Glance - 13:55 Cheltenham
Strong Glance rates a big player here on the evidence of his two runs in handicaps in the autumn, finishing placed at Market Rasen and Aintreee, and despite a below par performance on testing ground in the Greatwood, he bounced back to his best when landing a couple of jumpers' bumpers at Lingfield last month. He remains on a workable mark and is certainly worth chancing in this highly-competitive event.
Admirable Adrimel to get the job done in the Spa
Adrimel lost his unbeaten record in the Champion Bumper last year, but he will surely give a better account of himself at this year's Festival having won each of his three starts over hurdles this term.
Adrimel handled the step up in grade well as he produced a gutsy performance to land a Warwick Grade 2 under a penalty in January, seeing off the initial challenger after the last and driven out to just fend off the last one. This step up in trip is likely to eke out further progress in Tom Lacey's charge, and he holds solid claims in this staying novice hurdle.
Native River in full flow as he bids to regain his Gold Cup crown
Native River - 15:05 Cheltenham
Al Boum Photo bids to win his third successive Gold Cup, but he arguably faces much stiffer opposition this year than in the two previous renewals, and Native River looks to be arriving at the Festival at the very top of his game following a superb win in the rescheduled Cotswold Chase at Sandown last month. Colin Tizzard's eleven-year-old jumped his rivals into submission on that occasion, looking right back to his best, and, if in the same form, he has a serious chance of becoming just the second horse to regain Jump Racing's Blue Riband.
Red Indian can point the way in the Hunters' Chase
A winner on his chase debut at Ayr in 2018, Red Indian has failed to progress as expected over fences subsequently, but his best form is that of a useful chaser, and given he has been successful in both his starts in points since seen under Rules, he could be worth siding with in another ultra-competitive handicap at the Festival. There is every reason to believe his ability is still intact, and he is certainly an interesting runner for Kelly Morgan's yard.
Eli-will be a superstar
Elimay heads an incredibly strong Willie Mullins contingent in the inaugural running of the Mares' Chase, and she makes plenty of appeal following her impressive victory in a listed event at Naas last month, leading on the bridle between the final two flights and, after being joined briefly at the last, quickly asserting her dominance to run out an easy winner, comfortably putting Shattered Love in her place. She has won three of her four races over fences so far and ticks plenty of boxes in this contest.
Dan's the man in the Festival closer
Langer Dan announced himself as a serious player for the Martin Pipe when bolting up in the Imperial Cup on Saturday, producing the best performance of his career as he cut through the field and ultimately won with any amount in hand. In fact, he was value for extra on top of the four-and-a-half-length winning distance, meaning the 5 lb penalty he has to carry in this race could leave him leniently treated, so he gets the vote to complete a memorable double.
Smart Stats
ELIMAY - 16:15 Cheltenham
26% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
22% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in spring
35% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate on chase favourites
Recommended bets
Back Tritonic in the 13:20 at Cheltenham @ 4.57/2
Back Strong Glance in the 13:55 at Cheltenham @ 3837/1
Back Adrimel in the 14:30 at Cheltenham @ 1514/1
Back Native River in the 15:05 at Cheltenham @ 1514/1
Back Red Indian in the 15:40 at Cheltenham @ 109/1
Back Elimay in the 16:15 at Cheltenham @ 1.910/11
Back Langer Dan in the 16:50 at Cheltenham @ 6.611/2
Cheltenham 19th Mar (2m1f Grd1 Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 1.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zanahiyr
|Quilixios
|Tritonic
|Adagio
|Haut En Couleurs
|Tax For Max
|Talking About You
|Historic Heart
Cheltenham 19th Mar (2m1f Grd3 Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ganapathi
|Champagne Gold
|Third Time Lucki
|Eclair De Beaufeu
|You Raised Me Up
|Fifty Ball
|Gowel Road
|Edwardstone
|Cayd Boy
|Buildmeupbuttercup
|Thyme White
|Ciel De Neige
|Captain Kangaroo
|Petit Mouchoir
|Milkwood
|Drop The Anchor
|Strong Glance
|Belfast Banter
|Saint Doroux
|Le Patriote
|Getaway Gorgeous
|Darasso
|Mengli Khan
|Wolf Prince
|Global Citizen
|Anna Bunina
Cheltenham 19th Mar (3m Grd1 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fakiera
|Stattler
|Torygraph
|Barbados Bucks
|Streets Of Doyen
|Threeunderthrufive
|Adrimel
|Alaphilippe
|Ngolo
|Vanillier
|The Cob
|Pats Fancy
|Oscar Elite
|Ask A Honey Bee
|Champagnesuperover
|Castle Robin
|Beatthebullet
Cheltenham 19th Mar (3m2f Grd1 Chs)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Boum Photo
|A Plus Tard
|Champ
|Minella Indo
|Santini
|Royale Pagaille
|Native River
|Frodon
|Kemboy
|Lostintranslation
|Black Op
|Aso
Cheltenham 19th Mar (3m2f Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Billaway
|Bob And Co
|It Came To Pass
|Staker Wallace
|Red Indian
|Stand Up And Fight
|Chameron
|Hazel Hill
|Latenightpass
|Mr Mantilla
|Porlock Bay
|Mighty Stowaway
|Salvatore
|Law Of Gold
|Monbeg Gold
|Wishing And Hoping
|Ravished
|Sonneofpresenting
Cheltenham 19th Mar (2m4f Grd2 Mares Chs)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elimay
|Colreevy
|Shattered Love
|Magic of Light
|Salsaretta
|Zambella
|Cabaret Queen
|Really Super
|Moyhenna
|Chilli Filli
|Cut The Mustard
Cheltenham 19th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 19 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gentleman De Mee
|Langer Dan
|Gabynako
|Galopin Des Champs
|Folcano
|Frontal Assault
|Fire Attack
|Leoncavallo
|Commandingpresence
|Floueur
|Eglantine Du Seuil
|Martinhal
|Mill Green
|Dallas Des Pictons
|Dream Berry
|Amour De Nuit
|Adjali
|Whatsupwithyou
|First Lord De Cuet
|And The New
|Golden Taipan
|Fabulous Saga
|Clondaw Cian
|Dolciano Dici