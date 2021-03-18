To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Best Bets: Tips for every race on day four of the Festival

Racing at Cheltenham
Timeform take you through the card on day four of the Cheltenham Festival

Timeform take you through the day four card at the Cheltenham Festival with a bet for every race

"She has won three of her four races over fences so far and ticks plenty of boxes..."

Timeform on Elimay

Tritonic to strike a blow for the home contingent

Tritonic - 13:20 Cheltenham

Tritonic put up the best performance by a British-trained juvenile this season when bolting up in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton last month, in the lead soon after two out before quickening clear after the last, winning impressively. Alan King's charge seems sure to progress further and looks the one to beat in this year's Triumph Hurdle.

Olly Murphy's charge worth a Glance

Strong Glance - 13:55 Cheltenham

Strong Glance rates a big player here on the evidence of his two runs in handicaps in the autumn, finishing placed at Market Rasen and Aintreee, and despite a below par performance on testing ground in the Greatwood, he bounced back to his best when landing a couple of jumpers' bumpers at Lingfield last month. He remains on a workable mark and is certainly worth chancing in this highly-competitive event.

Admirable Adrimel to get the job done in the Spa

Adrimel - 14:30 Cheltenham

Adrimel lost his unbeaten record in the Champion Bumper last year, but he will surely give a better account of himself at this year's Festival having won each of his three starts over hurdles this term.

Adrimel handled the step up in grade well as he produced a gutsy performance to land a Warwick Grade 2 under a penalty in January, seeing off the initial challenger after the last and driven out to just fend off the last one. This step up in trip is likely to eke out further progress in Tom Lacey's charge, and he holds solid claims in this staying novice hurdle.

Native River in full flow as he bids to regain his Gold Cup crown

Native River - 15:05 Cheltenham

Al Boum Photo bids to win his third successive Gold Cup, but he arguably faces much stiffer opposition this year than in the two previous renewals, and Native River looks to be arriving at the Festival at the very top of his game following a superb win in the rescheduled Cotswold Chase at Sandown last month. Colin Tizzard's eleven-year-old jumped his rivals into submission on that occasion, looking right back to his best, and, if in the same form, he has a serious chance of becoming just the second horse to regain Jump Racing's Blue Riband.

Red Indian can point the way in the Hunters' Chase

Red Indian - 15:40 Cheltenham

A winner on his chase debut at Ayr in 2018, Red Indian has failed to progress as expected over fences subsequently, but his best form is that of a useful chaser, and given he has been successful in both his starts in points since seen under Rules, he could be worth siding with in another ultra-competitive handicap at the Festival. There is every reason to believe his ability is still intact, and he is certainly an interesting runner for Kelly Morgan's yard.



Eli-will be a superstar

Elimay - 16:15 Cheltenham

Elimay heads an incredibly strong Willie Mullins contingent in the inaugural running of the Mares' Chase, and she makes plenty of appeal following her impressive victory in a listed event at Naas last month, leading on the bridle between the final two flights and, after being joined briefly at the last, quickly asserting her dominance to run out an easy winner, comfortably putting Shattered Love in her place. She has won three of her four races over fences so far and ticks plenty of boxes in this contest.

Dan's the man in the Festival closer

Langer Dan - 16:50 Cheltenham

Langer Dan announced himself as a serious player for the Martin Pipe when bolting up in the Imperial Cup on Saturday, producing the best performance of his career as he cut through the field and ultimately won with any amount in hand. In fact, he was value for extra on top of the four-and-a-half-length winning distance, meaning the 5 lb penalty he has to carry in this race could leave him leniently treated, so he gets the vote to complete a memorable double.

Smart Stats

ELIMAY - 16:15 Cheltenham
26% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
22% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in spring
35% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate on chase favourites

Recommended bets

Back Tritonic in the 13:20 at Cheltenham @ 4.57/2
Back Strong Glance in the 13:55 at Cheltenham @ 3837/1
Back Adrimel in the 14:30 at Cheltenham @ 1514/1
Back Native River in the 15:05 at Cheltenham @ 1514/1
Back Red Indian in the 15:40 at Cheltenham @ 109/1
Back Elimay in the 16:15 at Cheltenham @ 1.910/11
Back Langer Dan in the 16:50 at Cheltenham @ 6.611/2

