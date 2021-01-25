Today's Horse Racing Tips: Walker's Paxos looks on a good mark at Kempton

Rapidly improving Rohaan can do it again

18:15 Kempton - Back Rohaan @ BSP

The feature FTQ at Kempton looks a super race with the presence of Redcar Two Year Old Trophy second Zamaani - who is rated three figures. The fact he isn't even favourite highlights the quality of the contest.

My idea of the winner is the rapidly improving Rohaan - who really ought to have added another victory to his burgeoning CV last time at Lingfield.

He failed to catch Bravado in that race, but the jockey Darragh Keenan misjudged the timing and couldn't quite get there.

No. 5 (1) Rohaan (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Previously he reeled off a hat-trick of wins with a full set of AW scores at Lingfield, Kempton and Newcastle.

And with the track riding deep, his ability to see out 7f is a big plus. At around the 5.04/1 mark he can continue to improve.

Walker's runner can pack a punch

18:45 Kempton 19:15 - Back Paxos @ BSP in Place Market

Ed Walker's Paxos could make an impact on handicap debut this evening, and there's a chance he has been let in off a winnable mark of 68.

Judged on his debut effort over course and distance, he wasn't beaten too far behind Arctic Vega, and that horse is now rated 77.

No. 4 (2) Paxos (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 68

His latest effort came at Southwell over 6f, but that was too much of a speed test given the way he shapes, so the return to 7f this evening is a huge plus. He might not have handled the Fibresand either.

He has plenty of stamina in his pedigree and Tom Marquand takes the ride.