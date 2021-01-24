- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 75
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Two to back for leafy on Sunday
No luck at all for Alan yesterday with both selections coming down when in contention at Haydock. His picks for Sunday both run at Lingfield...
"With a good draw on the inside he can keep his perfect two out of two record since switching from Murtagh."
14:10 Lingfield - Back Always Fearless @ BSP
Quite a few contenders here, although I would be against the William Haggas-trained Thrill Seeker - who hasn't shown an awful lot apart from the Wolverhampton success. That form doesn't look great and could be one for the place market in terms of laying.
Always Fearless meanwhile has been running consistently and should go close from his mark.
The steady pace was against him at Newcastle recently as the race turned into a sprint for home, but he overcame that to snatch a place. That effort was in first time blinkers.
He has been in races at a similar level and 1m looks his best trip. I can see him picking up late off the pace from his ideal draw in 1.
Always Fearless has a decent pedigree for a horse at this level.
Me to unleash some power
16:10 Lingfield - Back Power Over Me @ BSP
I've often had the theory that a low grade horse in Ireland is better than a low grade runner in races like this, and that's perhaps why Robyn Brisland's Power Over Me has won both of his starts since leaving Johnny Murtagh.
He landed his maiden at Chelmsford quite cosily with some improved form, and he backed up to take a handicap over course and distance when last seen. A tiny bit progressive for the grade.
His success at Lingfield saw him claim the scalp of Shamshon by a length, whilst the Chelmsford success was a fair time considering the level.
With a good draw on the inside he can keep his perfect two out of two record since switching from Murtagh.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2021: -9.32
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise