Today's Horse Racing Tips: Two to back for leafy on Sunday

Lingfield AW
Can Alan have more luck at Lingfield on Sunday?

No luck at all for Alan yesterday with both selections coming down when in contention at Haydock. His picks for Sunday both run at Lingfield...

"With a good draw on the inside he can keep his perfect two out of two record since switching from Murtagh."

Back Power Over Me @ BSP in the 16:10 at Lingfield

14:10 Lingfield - Back Always Fearless @ BSP

Quite a few contenders here, although I would be against the William Haggas-trained Thrill Seeker - who hasn't shown an awful lot apart from the Wolverhampton success. That form doesn't look great and could be one for the place market in terms of laying.

Always Fearless meanwhile has been running consistently and should go close from his mark.

The steady pace was against him at Newcastle recently as the race turned into a sprint for home, but he overcame that to snatch a place. That effort was in first time blinkers.

He has been in races at a similar level and 1m looks his best trip. I can see him picking up late off the pace from his ideal draw in 1.

Always Fearless has a decent pedigree for a horse at this level.

Me to unleash some power

16:10 Lingfield - Back Power Over Me @ BSP

I've often had the theory that a low grade horse in Ireland is better than a low grade runner in races like this, and that's perhaps why Robyn Brisland's Power Over Me has won both of his starts since leaving Johnny Murtagh.

He landed his maiden at Chelmsford quite cosily with some improved form, and he backed up to take a handicap over course and distance when last seen. A tiny bit progressive for the grade.

His success at Lingfield saw him claim the scalp of Shamshon by a length, whilst the Chelmsford success was a fair time considering the level.

With a good draw on the inside he can keep his perfect two out of two record since switching from Murtagh.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2021: -9.32
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Always Fearless @ BSP in the 14:10 at Lingfield
Back Power Over Me @ BSP in the 16:10 at Lingfield

