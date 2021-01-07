- Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
- Jockey: Pat Cosgrave
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 91
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Seek Dubai pot of gold with Rainbow
Alan Dudman had his fourth second-place in five days yesterday, and he is looking to turn the corner with a pair of Godolphin runners at Meydan on Thursday...
15:40 Meydan - Back Piece Of History @ 8.07/1
We head to Meydan with no such weather worries on Thursday, and the Godolphin-owned Piece Of History was cut on the Sportsbook last night from 8/1 to 13/2. He's the horse I want to be with in the 15:40 Handicap.
He has slight question marks to answer with a couple of poor runs at the track last winter, but it looks as though he's been kept back for a Dubai stint with just one start in the UK back in August.
That came at Sandown on good to soft ground in quite a competitive handicap and he wasn't beaten too far.
In his younger days he looked a smart prospect winning both his first starts, and once finished second to the very smart Auxerre.
Hopefully he can overcome a rather wide draw in 15. And if you are playing on the Sportsbook this is an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL race.
A pot of gold at the end of the Meydan rainbow?
Back Looktotherainbow @ 3.55/2 in the 16:15 at Meydan
The UAE 1000 Guineas Trial is the headline act in Dubai on Thursday, and not surprisingly, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a strong hand considering his record in the race in recent seasons.
However, I'm going for his opposite Godolphin number and Charlie Appleby's Looktotherainbow.
She was unlucky at Chelmsford on her second outing last term, but made no mistake in emphatic fashion at Kempton in October with an all-the-way performance from the front to win by nearly four lengths.
Her sire Dubawi has a 20% strike-rate on all-weather tracks in the UK, so we shouldn't be discouraged by the fact she is running on dirt today.
I am backing this half-sister to Ribchester to take the step up in class.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2021: -5.0
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise