Today's Horse Racing Tips: Seek Dubai pot of gold with Rainbow

15:40 Meydan - Back Piece Of History @ 8.07/1

We head to Meydan with no such weather worries on Thursday, and the Godolphin-owned Piece Of History was cut on the Sportsbook last night from 8/1 to 13/2. He's the horse I want to be with in the 15:40 Handicap.

He has slight question marks to answer with a couple of poor runs at the track last winter, but it looks as though he's been kept back for a Dubai stint with just one start in the UK back in August.

No. 13 (15) Piece Of History (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 91

That came at Sandown on good to soft ground in quite a competitive handicap and he wasn't beaten too far.

In his younger days he looked a smart prospect winning both his first starts, and once finished second to the very smart Auxerre.

Hopefully he can overcome a rather wide draw in 15. And if you are playing on the Sportsbook this is an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL race.

A pot of gold at the end of the Meydan rainbow?

Back Looktotherainbow @ 3.55/2 in the 16:15 at Meydan

The UAE 1000 Guineas Trial is the headline act in Dubai on Thursday, and not surprisingly, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a strong hand considering his record in the race in recent seasons.

However, I'm going for his opposite Godolphin number and Charlie Appleby's Looktotherainbow.

No. 9 (7) Looktotherainbow SBK 13/8 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

She was unlucky at Chelmsford on her second outing last term, but made no mistake in emphatic fashion at Kempton in October with an all-the-way performance from the front to win by nearly four lengths.

Her sire Dubawi has a 20% strike-rate on all-weather tracks in the UK, so we shouldn't be discouraged by the fact she is running on dirt today.

I am backing this half-sister to Ribchester to take the step up in class.