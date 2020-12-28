Today's Horse Racing Tips: Saldier to make up for lost time at Leopardstown

Return to Donny will suit Macon

12:35 Doncaster - Back The Macon Lugnatic @ 8.07/1

We go nice and early at Town Moor for the first bet of the afternoon, and I am hoping Ben Pauling's The Macon Lugnatic can put right a poor return at Cheltenham last time.

He was beaten out of sight on that occasion, but hopefully it was a case of needing the outing.

This will be the horse's first start in a handicap from 129 and the return to Doncaster is a huge plus as he won a couple of novice races at the track last term on good and soft, so ground conditions matter little.

Stepping up to 3m might unlock some improvement too as he looked an out-and-out stayer winning a Newbury bumper and at around 7.06/1 is the win selection.

Saldier can make up for lost time in hurdle feature

14:25 Leopardstown - Back Saldier each-way @ 10/1

The Grade 1 Mathieson Hurdle has been kind to the champion trainer Willie Mullins. Kind is an bit of understatement in fact, as good old Hurricane Fly used to farm this race.

Tuesday's race sees Mullins hold three aces although Saint Roi has hardly been missed in the market.

I am going to take a chance here on his outsider Saldier. He was cut from 12/1 to 10/1 on the Sportsbook late on Monday evening and if all eight stand their ground, is worth an each-way punt.

Saldier has been difficult to train and was last seen winning the Grade 1 Morgiana in November 2019. It's a slight worry he hasn't been since, but he goes well fresh, and that victory came off a 371-day lay-off and he finished strongly.

No. 6 Saldier (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Whilst he has Grade 1 form in the locker, I think the best takeaway was the fact he was running a massive race against the ill-fated but brilliant Espoir D'Allen before a late fall - a race in which he shattered his nose.

Mullins described him as Grade 1 horse to be aimed at the Champion Hurdle in one stable tour.