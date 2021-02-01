To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Queen's consistency the key for feature

Racehorse trainer Richard Fahey
Richard Fahey sends a runner to Wolverhampton for the feature fillies' race

Alan is looking forward to Sedgefield and Wolverhampton today with two bets to start the week...

"And she certainly looked a filly with a bit of ability when she won in the summer at Leicester - where she scooted home by four lengths."

Back Toronado Queen @ 5.69/2 in the 19:10 at Wolverhampton

Gossip can get her third win at Sedgefield

Back Hot Gossip @ 8.07/1 in the 15:30 at Sedgefield

Something in the Sedgefield air agrees with Hot Gossip, and she is looking to add to her impressive record of 2-2 at the north east venue today.

Her two successes came in a golden November winning back-to-back races - and looking most impressive over 2m5f when she whizzed around the track - although minus one or two hurdles.

The ability to stay a bit further aids her cause today with the heavy ground, but the track suits her style and she races up with the pace.

She was well supported on the Sportsbook too with a move from 9/1 to 13/2.

Queen can rule in fillies' handicap

19:10 Wolverhampton - Back Toronado Queen @ 5.04/1

The feature fillies' handicap has a pretty open feel to it in terms of the betting and you could give a chance to all six in the field.

I like Toronado Queen's claims for this, as she ran an unlucky second in a similar sort of contest at the track back in December. She came from a bit further back than was ideal.

She likes Wolverhampton and is consistent. And she certainly looked a filly with a bit of ability when she won in the summer at Leicester, where she scooted home by four lengths.

Jockey Billy Garritty also claims 5lb as another advantage.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2021: -10.02
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Wolv 1st Feb (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lottie Marie
Red Poppy
Toronado Queen
Im Available
Nawafeth
Stay Classy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles