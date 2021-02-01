- Trainer: Richard Fahey
- Jockey: Billy Garritty
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 80
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Queen's consistency the key for feature
Alan is looking forward to Sedgefield and Wolverhampton today with two bets to start the week...
"And she certainly looked a filly with a bit of ability when she won in the summer at Leicester - where she scooted home by four lengths."
Gossip can get her third win at Sedgefield
Something in the Sedgefield air agrees with Hot Gossip, and she is looking to add to her impressive record of 2-2 at the north east venue today.
Her two successes came in a golden November winning back-to-back races - and looking most impressive over 2m5f when she whizzed around the track - although minus one or two hurdles.
The ability to stay a bit further aids her cause today with the heavy ground, but the track suits her style and she races up with the pace.
She was well supported on the Sportsbook too with a move from 9/1 to 13/2.
Queen can rule in fillies' handicap
19:10 Wolverhampton - Back Toronado Queen @ 5.04/1
The feature fillies' handicap has a pretty open feel to it in terms of the betting and you could give a chance to all six in the field.
I like Toronado Queen's claims for this, as she ran an unlucky second in a similar sort of contest at the track back in December. She came from a bit further back than was ideal.
She likes Wolverhampton and is consistent. And she certainly looked a filly with a bit of ability when she won in the summer at Leicester, where she scooted home by four lengths.
Jockey Billy Garritty also claims 5lb as another advantage.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2021: -10.02
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
