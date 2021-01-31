Today's Horse Racing Tips: Potion can get in the mix at Wolves

Alsvinder's time has come on Sunday

14:40 Wolverhampton - Back Alsvinder @ BSP

The 14:40 sprint could pan out for A Go Go to lead from his good draw on the inside, and he is best when making a fast start. He was a double figure price on the Sportsbook this morning so there should be plenty of scope there to trade as a back-to-lay.

He's a four-time CD winner too, but I think he could set up the race for Alsvinder.

No. 3 (4) Alsvinder SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74

Equally handily drawn on the inside in four, the selection likes to chase the pace so he'll get a decent tow into this from A Go Go.

But from 74 he is extremely well treated, and whilst he hasn't won for an absolute age, he hasn't been in bad form around the all-weather tracks and at 5.04/1, he carries my money.

Potion can get in the mix from off the pace

16:10 Wolverhampton - Back Secret Potion @ BSP

Tactics for the 6f handicap could be fascinating, as I have pegged a couple of horses in the shape of Madrinho and Sepahi that need quite a test at 6f. Sepahi certainly shaped that way at Kempton last time.

Sarah's Verse could be the front-runner and she's another with a reasonable draw on the inside to push forward from.

With a rating of 56, there's a small race to be had with her, especially at this venue where she has saved her best two efforts this month, going down three lengths last time. She is certainly the trade in-play as she hasn't quite finished off her races. Which is a similar trait for fellow pacesetter Comeatchoo.

No. 5 (5) Secret Potion SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ronald Harris

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 58

Therefore with all that in place, Secret Potion could get the ideal set-up coming home late.

He was given an awful lot to do when last seen at Kempton, plus he met trouble in the final two furlongs when making up ground. He's on a good mark and goes well at the track.



