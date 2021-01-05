Today's Horse Racing Tips: New trip to bring out the best in Plansina at Wolves

Catch the Oyster right from the front

15:10 Lingfield - Back Our Oystercatcher @ BSP in the 15:10 at Lingfield

Talk about slim pickings on the all-weather for Tuesday. Ludlow's abandonment leaves us with two rather limited cards.

At some stage, the Nakayama card in Japan was coming under serious consideration.

However, I quite like the claims of Our Oystercatcher to pick up the sprint at 15:10.

This horse is usually seen running at Sandown and he tends to go well there, in fact his last victory came at the Esher venue from 68, and he's running from 67 today.

Mark Pattinson's sprinter went well over 5f at Chelmsford in a stronger race when last seen, so the drop in grade is a plus, plus he's got a decent draw to try and pull off the front-running tactics.

He is a dangerous horse when gifted the lead.

No. 4 (2) Our Oystercatcher SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Mark Pattinson

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

With only five starts on the all-weather, there could be a race or two to pick up before the winter is out, especially from a mark in the 60s.

Plansina looks a likely improver for new distance

19:40 Wolverhampton - Back Plansina @ BSP

For a horse that is often seen in fairly low grade races, Adrian Wintle's Plansina has a good strike-rate with 4-16 on the all-weather, and I am backing her to go well over 1m4f.

Her record at Wolverhampton from her last seven races reads 1331444 and she was a winner at the track last time out over slightly shorter. She overcame some trouble in that and finished very strongly. In fact, that's often the case with her judged on a few recent runs, with a race in October going down as "one that got away" considering she didn't have a totally clear run, but she did pick up well after.

No. 9 (3) Plansina SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 56

Dunstall Park seems to bring out the best in her and she's certainly worth a go and chancing over tonight's new distance.

From a mark of 56, she is still well treated on her old form. Bay Of Naples has got the recent win, but he also has plenty of weight with the penalty, whilst Plansina has a decent berth too.