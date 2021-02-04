Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nestor the form pick for Ffos Las

Thor has the power

14:45 Wincanton - Back Thor De Cerisy @ BSP

Michael Scudamore's Thor De Cerisy has always looked like a horse who could be capable of achieving something.

No. 5 Thor De Cerisy (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

He gagged up winning a race at Newcastle in his early days over hurdles, and I noted him as a powerful traveller with his second at Wetherby last March.

And following wind surgery he returned with a fine third last time at Leicester over 2m4f, a race he looked a bit unlucky not to win.

He loves testing conditions and he'll get heavy ground this afternoon. The price around 7.613/2 looks attractive.

Nestor holds claims on Mandarin run

15:10 Ffos Las - Back Nestor Park @ 4.57/2

Not often would I delve into a novices' chase, nor at Ffos Las, but Nestor Park looks a standout form pick in the 15:10. He can be backed at 4.57/2.

No. 7 Nestor Park (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

His run in the historic Mandarin gives him an outstanding chance if he can produce that sort of effort again. He bumped into the strong-travelling Amateur at the Berkshire venue and made a mistake at the last, but it was a huge return to form.

Stiff and galloping tracks seem to bring out the best in him as he also held some form as novice hurdler when winning at Newcastle.



