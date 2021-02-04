- Trainer: Michael Scudamore
- Jockey: Richard Patrick
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 125
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nestor the form pick for Ffos Las
Alan is ditching the all-weather today for a rare couple of bets over the jumps at Ffos Las and Wincanton...
"Stiff and galloping tracks seem to bring out the best in him as he also held some form as novice hurdler when winning at Newcastle."
Thor has the power
14:45 Wincanton - Back Thor De Cerisy @ BSP
Michael Scudamore's Thor De Cerisy has always looked like a horse who could be capable of achieving something.
He gagged up winning a race at Newcastle in his early days over hurdles, and I noted him as a powerful traveller with his second at Wetherby last March.
And following wind surgery he returned with a fine third last time at Leicester over 2m4f, a race he looked a bit unlucky not to win.
He loves testing conditions and he'll get heavy ground this afternoon. The price around 7.613/2 looks attractive.
Nestor holds claims on Mandarin run
15:10 Ffos Las - Back Nestor Park @ 4.57/2
Not often would I delve into a novices' chase, nor at Ffos Las, but Nestor Park looks a standout form pick in the 15:10. He can be backed at 4.57/2.
His run in the historic Mandarin gives him an outstanding chance if he can produce that sort of effort again. He bumped into the strong-travelling Amateur at the Berkshire venue and made a mistake at the last, but it was a huge return to form.
Stiff and galloping tracks seem to bring out the best in him as he also held some form as novice hurdler when winning at Newcastle.
Alan Dudman's P and L
2021: -10.22
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
