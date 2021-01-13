Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nelson an ideal candidate to follow up at Kempton

Explore place options with King filly

19:20 Kempton - Back Thanielle @ BSP in Place market

Once upon a time, Alan King's Thanielle made her debut as a 120,000gns newcomer in a rather tasty-looking Newmarket maiden. Behind a Godolphin one-two no less.

That was with Richard Hannon, but she had ability in her first couple of runs and the stiff nature of the Salisbury contours were more in keeping with her stamina-laden pedigree.

No. 13 (14) Thanielle (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 68

Now with King, she showed improvement when upped to 1m4f at Kempton last time. It's no surprise with her pedigree by Nathaniel that she enjoyed the extra distance. She's also related to plenty of all-weather winners.

The hood has helped her last two starts as she has been a free racer, but I think she's overpriced

River to run through the deep Kempton surface

20:20 Kempton - Back Nelson River @ 3.02/1

The final race on the Kempton card has the maximum 14 runners, but it's easy to put a line through a few.

I initially looked at Kozier with the track riding on the slow side, as he stays forever and is certainly an each-way price, but he put in a poor run at Southwell last time to be less confident even in this grade. Kozier is also bred by the wonderfully named Dr Spangler.

No. 7 (6) Nelson River SBK 15/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Elisha Whittington

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 63

And class could tell here as Nelson River is dropping down from a 0-80 against a few plodders.

He picked up to win an apprentice handicap at Wolverhampton last time. Whilst the race turned into a bit of a sprint, he overcame that by coming from off the pace and escapes a penalty too.

In terms of stamina, he finished fourth over hurdles at Ascot to Buzz in soft ground so he should stay in a true run race here.