To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nelson an ideal candidate to follow up at Kempton

Kempton
Alan has one place bet and a win selection on the all-weather

There's a marathon card at Kempton on Wednesday evening, and Alan is backing Nelson River to storm home in the final staying event...

"In terms of stamina, he finished fourth over hurdles at Ascot to Buzz in soft ground so he should stay in a true run race here."

Back Nelson River @ 3.02/1 in the 20:20 at Kempton

Explore place options with King filly

19:20 Kempton - Back Thanielle @ BSP in Place market

Once upon a time, Alan King's Thanielle made her debut as a 120,000gns newcomer in a rather tasty-looking Newmarket maiden. Behind a Godolphin one-two no less.

That was with Richard Hannon, but she had ability in her first couple of runs and the stiff nature of the Salisbury contours were more in keeping with her stamina-laden pedigree.

Now with King, she showed improvement when upped to 1m4f at Kempton last time. It's no surprise with her pedigree by Nathaniel that she enjoyed the extra distance. She's also related to plenty of all-weather winners.

The hood has helped her last two starts as she has been a free racer, but I think she's overpriced

River to run through the deep Kempton surface

20:20 Kempton - Back Nelson River @ 3.02/1

The final race on the Kempton card has the maximum 14 runners, but it's easy to put a line through a few.

I initially looked at Kozier with the track riding on the slow side, as he stays forever and is certainly an each-way price, but he put in a poor run at Southwell last time to be less confident even in this grade. Kozier is also bred by the wonderfully named Dr Spangler.

And class could tell here as Nelson River is dropping down from a 0-80 against a few plodders.

He picked up to win an apprentice handicap at Wolverhampton last time. Whilst the race turned into a bit of a sprint, he overcame that by coming from off the pace and escapes a penalty too.

In terms of stamina, he finished fourth over hurdles at Ascot to Buzz in soft ground so he should stay in a true run race here.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2021: -8.5
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Thanielle @ BSP Place market in the 19:20 at Kempton
Back Nelson River @ 3.02/1 in the 20:20 at Kempton

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles