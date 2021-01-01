To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Moonlighter to dazzle over fences at Sandown

Sandown
Alan is backing Moonlighter to score at Sandown on Saturday

Alan Dudman had no runners yesterday following the cancellation of Exeter, but he returns for Saturday's action with selections at Lingfield and Sandown...

Elusive to improve for the new trip at Lingfield

12:00 Lingfield - Back Damned Elusive @ 5.04/1

The 12:00 handicap over 1m2f revolves around the Mark Johnston-trained Coupe De Champagne - who has already had a go over course and distance with a recent placed effort. But with a rating of just 68 is no world-beater.

This shouldn't really take a lot of winning, which is why I am happy to back Andrew Balding's filly Damned Elusive.

She is by Sir Percy, so stepping up to 1m2f for Saturday will almost certainly suit. In fact looking at her pedigree, she will want even further. But she produced a better effort at Wolverhampton last time and goes handicapping from just 66.

She can improve, but I want to oppose Coupe De Champagne as her race last time was run at a steady tempo.

Moonlighter can get them all on the stretch

13:50 Sandown - Back Moonlighter @ 4.507/2

Moonlighter's excellent second in the Haldon Gold Cup to Greaneteen looks a serious piece of form, and is well worth backing on Sandown's Saturday card.

The Exeter race over 2m2f saw him attack out in front, and tactics building up a rhythm over the fences should really suit. He needs to iron out his jumping slightly to the left though.

He seems to be reasonably well regarded as he ran in the Kingmaker and won a nice race at Newbury as a novice.

Heavy conditions will suit too looking at his pedigree, as it's an all-out soft ground family. From 147 and top weight it won't be easy, but with his run style I give him a chance.

Recommended bets

Back Damned Elusive @ 5.04/1 in the 12:00 at Lingfield
Back Moonlighter @ 4.57/2 in the 13:50 at Sandown

