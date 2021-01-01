Today's Horse Racing Tips: Moonlighter to dazzle over fences at Sandown

Elusive to improve for the new trip at Lingfield

12:00 Lingfield - Back Damned Elusive @ 5.04/1

The 12:00 handicap over 1m2f revolves around the Mark Johnston-trained Coupe De Champagne - who has already had a go over course and distance with a recent placed effort. But with a rating of just 68 is no world-beater.

No. 2 (4) Damned Elusive SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

This shouldn't really take a lot of winning, which is why I am happy to back Andrew Balding's filly Damned Elusive.

She is by Sir Percy, so stepping up to 1m2f for Saturday will almost certainly suit. In fact looking at her pedigree, she will want even further. But she produced a better effort at Wolverhampton last time and goes handicapping from just 66.

She can improve, but I want to oppose Coupe De Champagne as her race last time was run at a steady tempo.

Moonlighter can get them all on the stretch

13:50 Sandown - Back Moonlighter @ 4.507/2

Moonlighter's excellent second in the Haldon Gold Cup to Greaneteen looks a serious piece of form, and is well worth backing on Sandown's Saturday card.

No. 1 Moonlighter SBK 7/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Nick Williams

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 147

The Exeter race over 2m2f saw him attack out in front, and tactics building up a rhythm over the fences should really suit. He needs to iron out his jumping slightly to the left though.

He seems to be reasonably well regarded as he ran in the Kingmaker and won a nice race at Newbury as a novice.

Heavy conditions will suit too looking at his pedigree, as it's an all-out soft ground family. From 147 and top weight it won't be easy, but with his run style I give him a chance.