Today's Horse Racing Tips: Mercian and Rocky's big prices for Donny success

Rocky to deliver knockout blow to rivals in Donny feature

15:15 Doncaster - Back Rocky's Treasure @ BSP

We'll start with a bit of Rocky, and if the selection wins then the Rocky IV soundtrack will get an airing - surely one of the finest film albums ever made? Well it seemed that way as kid, and certainly beats my worst purchase of all time which was the "Buster" soundtrack on CD. That and "Stars" by Simply Red. Oh dear.

Rocky's Treasure looks a cracking each-way price at 20/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook and we also have the extra place in operation for a go at a horse who loves the track.

No. 7 Rocky's Treasure (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 145

He returned to form last time out big style with a victory over course and distance from a mark of 138. It was a typical cavalier ride from his jockey David Bass who just fired him out in front and whilst he idled at the end, that was a good sign, denoting there was still plenty left in the tank. There was a yawning gap back to the third as well.

Rated as one of the leading novices when he sauntered to a 17 length win in a Grade 2 at Donny, he still has to be taking seriously from his current rating of 145.

I am hoping Bass gets him bowling out in front again to attack his rivals. He jumps and stays and we'll take him each-way at 20/1.

Knight to be crowned for Murphy

Back Mercian Knight @ BSP in the 15:50 at Doncaster

One of Amy Murphy's Mercians was a winner for the column a few months' back, and I am hoping we can repeat the trick with Mercian Knight in the 15:50.

No. 5 Mercian Knight (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 115

First-time blinkers galvanised the horse to put up a much-improved display finishing second at Fontwell. That was a fair old test as it can be at the Sussex venue, and he's always had a the look of an out-and-out stayer.

He's unexposed over fences from a good mark and fine staying family, with the likes of Mad Max and Carole's Spirit in the family - both bred and owned by Amy's father Paul.

Around the 9.08/1 mark for the horse should give us a run for our money, and he has winning form at the track as a youngster over hurdles.



