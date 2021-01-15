Today's Horse Racing Tips: Marwari can go in for the old master at Southwell

Do the math with Archimedes

18:00 Southwell - Back Archimedes @ 10.09/1

Backing a horse without a win since the wheel was invented takes a bit of courage, and while it's 23 runs since Archimedes last won, I give him an outside chance to pop at around 10.09/1.

This will be his 98th career start and is a four-time winner at the track (albeit over shorter), but he produced a fair effort behind Nick Vedder last time to make him of interest from a basement mark of 45.

No. 9 (11) Archimedes (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: David C. Griffiths

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 45

He's drawn in 11 which could give him a chance to tack across to the stands' side.

I'll also throw in a lay here in the Place Market with Song Of Beauty. She's making her handicap debut in this from top weight. While it's a guessing game with her mark, my angle is that her sire Authorized has a poor record on the Southwell surface with a win strike-rate of just 6%. She might not face the kickback either, so we can try and lay her around 2.206/5.

Veteran Easterby to fire in a Southwell winner

19:00 Southwell - Back Marwari @ 4.03/1

There's a horse in this line-up called The Night Watch, a masterpiece I have seen in Amsterdam and one of the grandest, and most famous paintings by the Dutch artist Rembrandt. It has no relevance to the pick today, but a mere shoehorn to include a little line from one old master to another grand old master.

Step forward veteran Mick Easterby, and a rare runner appearing from him on these pages, but we'll go with one today in the shape of the unexposed Marwari.

He can boast a victory at Newcastle over 6f last time - and that was Joanna Mason's first as an apprentice, and she keeps the ride and her 5lb claim following that performance having put the horse into the race up with the pace. That's a good sign for switching to Southwell.

No. 2 (11) Marwari (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Michael Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

The selection boasts an interesting back-story having been with Dermot Weld for a short spell in Ireland, where he raced over 1m-1m2f. Sprinting has unlocked some improvement and he's back down in distance to the minimum this evening, potentially still thrown in from some of that old form for Weld.

He has a good draw for what appears to be the quickest part of the track these days when it's riding deep, whilst his sire Exceed And Excel boasts a win strike-rate of 17% and place 40%. Excellent stats.