Today's Horse Racing Tips: Katheefa in good shape for Southwell run

Amadeus can rock his rivals on the sand

14:05 Southwell - Back Amadeus Grey @ 5.04/1

I am a sucker for a Tim Easterby runner, so Amadeus Grey has got to be of serious interest lining up in the 1m handicap. I'm also a sucker for a classic 80s tune. Rock Me Amadeus by Falco anyone?

His course record reads 2114, and whilst he has to improve a little in terms of form so far, he's a fairly uncomplicated character around here with his style of racing as he likes to be up with the pace.

No. 2 (2) Amadeus Grey (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 79

Bumping into the likes of Crownthorpe when last seen wasn't an easy task, so he'll welcome the drop in grade in calmer waters for Sunday.

I do like offering place lays too with sire stats at the track, and while Hotspur Harry is a big price, his sire Zoffany has just an 8% strike-rate, and this will be HH's first run on the surface.

Katheefa can build on solid run last time

15:35 Southwell - Back Katheefa @ BSP

With five course and distance winners in the line-up, this looks one for the Fibresand purists.

I like Ruth Carr's Katheefa, who looks a very well treated horse from 78 - which is 15lb lower than his peak rating of a year ago.

No. 3 (1) Katheefa (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

Katheefa is a better animal on the all-weather and has track and trip winning form. He had gone very quiet in a few runs but bounced back to a bit of form when last seen in a slightly stronger grade than today's. There was support for him that day too, as previously he'd been some big prices.

He missed the break in that run, so a cleaner start from the inside should see him bang there. Carr could have quite a few well treated horses over the next month as her string was very quiet during the Flat season.