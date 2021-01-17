- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Duran Fentiman
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 79
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Katheefa in good shape for Southwell run
With a lack of jumps' action on Sunday following Kelso's postponement, it's Southwell for Alan Dudman and two bets for the afternoon...
Amadeus can rock his rivals on the sand
14:05 Southwell - Back Amadeus Grey @ 5.04/1
I am a sucker for a Tim Easterby runner, so Amadeus Grey has got to be of serious interest lining up in the 1m handicap. I'm also a sucker for a classic 80s tune. Rock Me Amadeus by Falco anyone?
His course record reads 2114, and whilst he has to improve a little in terms of form so far, he's a fairly uncomplicated character around here with his style of racing as he likes to be up with the pace.
Bumping into the likes of Crownthorpe when last seen wasn't an easy task, so he'll welcome the drop in grade in calmer waters for Sunday.
I do like offering place lays too with sire stats at the track, and while Hotspur Harry is a big price, his sire Zoffany has just an 8% strike-rate, and this will be HH's first run on the surface.
Katheefa can build on solid run last time
15:35 Southwell - Back Katheefa @ BSP
With five course and distance winners in the line-up, this looks one for the Fibresand purists.
I like Ruth Carr's Katheefa, who looks a very well treated horse from 78 - which is 15lb lower than his peak rating of a year ago.
Katheefa is a better animal on the all-weather and has track and trip winning form. He had gone very quiet in a few runs but bounced back to a bit of form when last seen in a slightly stronger grade than today's. There was support for him that day too, as previously he'd been some big prices.
He missed the break in that run, so a cleaner start from the inside should see him bang there. Carr could have quite a few well treated horses over the next month as her string was very quiet during the Flat season.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2021: -9.85
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise