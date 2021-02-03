Today's Horse Racing Tips: Go with Distingo to win Kempton nightcap

No doubting Charlie's claims

18:30 Kempton - Back Charlie Arthur @ BSP

Well done to Brian The Snail for holding on yesterday for a winner, although it was very much feast or famine with the second selection completely bombing out.

For Wednesday's action; the focus continues on the all-weather with Kempton. My first bet is the consistent Charlie Arthur for Richard Hughes.

No. 5 (6) Charlie Arthur (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

There was nothing wrong with his effort at Chelmsford last time when finishing second, but the run I am most keen on was from Kempton in September when he met plenty of traffic and looked unlucky.

This horse can quicken with a turn of foot and can make the running and looked a good price this morning at 6.05/1.

Go with Distingo in nightcap

20:00 Kempton - Back Distingo @ BSP

With quite a few jumps' trainers having a go at the staying event to close the card, stamina will be much needed to claim the prize for this, and Distingo has a major chance for the Gary Moore team.

He hasn't won for a long time and has spent a fair old while in the doldrums, but with that, his mark is in freefall as a one-time 137-rated jumper to now a lowly 60 horse on the level.

No. 3 (9) Distingo (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 60

But he went close in a jumpers' bumper last time at Lingfield, a race in which he was a bit unlucky. We know the horse stays well up to 3m, which is needed with the track on the slow side.



