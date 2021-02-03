To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Go with Distingo to win Kempton nightcap

Tom Queally
Tom Queally used to ride Frankel, but on Wednesday he rides the 60-rated Distingo

Brian The Snail moved fairly quickly to win for Alan yesterday at a nice price of 4.6, and he has two more all-weather bets for Wednesday night under the Kempton lights...

"But he went close in a jumpers' bumper last time at Lingfield, a race in which he was a bit unlucky."

Back Distingo @ BSP in the 20:00 at Kempton

No doubting Charlie's claims

18:30 Kempton - Back Charlie Arthur @ BSP

Well done to Brian The Snail for holding on yesterday for a winner, although it was very much feast or famine with the second selection completely bombing out.

For Wednesday's action; the focus continues on the all-weather with Kempton. My first bet is the consistent Charlie Arthur for Richard Hughes.

There was nothing wrong with his effort at Chelmsford last time when finishing second, but the run I am most keen on was from Kempton in September when he met plenty of traffic and looked unlucky.

This horse can quicken with a turn of foot and can make the running and looked a good price this morning at 6.05/1.

Go with Distingo in nightcap

20:00 Kempton - Back Distingo @ BSP

With quite a few jumps' trainers having a go at the staying event to close the card, stamina will be much needed to claim the prize for this, and Distingo has a major chance for the Gary Moore team.

He hasn't won for a long time and has spent a fair old while in the doldrums, but with that, his mark is in freefall as a one-time 137-rated jumper to now a lowly 60 horse on the level.

But he went close in a jumpers' bumper last time at Lingfield, a race in which he was a bit unlucky. We know the horse stays well up to 3m, which is needed with the track on the slow side.


Alan Dudman's P and L

2021: -9.22
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Charlie Arthur @ BSP in the 18:30 at Kempton
Back Distingo @ BSP in the 20:00 at Kempton

