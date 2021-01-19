Today's Horse Racing Tips: Gio can go to the front at Southwell

Summit can grab a place for Du Plessis

14:45 Exeter - Back Stage Summit @ BSP Place market

The jumping action at Exeter is not easy to unpick with plenty of runners throughout the afternoon. The 14:45 is a good example, as I looked at quite a few, only to be put off soon after. Majestic Merlin was one, but he was beaten easily last time in poor race, while Here's Herbie loves the track, but he is 13 years of age.

No. 4 Stage Summit (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Jackie du Plessis

Jockey: James Best

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 113

The pin, and rather a large one, came down on Stage Summit for Jackie Du Plessis.

He's from a good mark at 113 these days and ran well at the track over 2m1f last March. That distance looked shy of his best, so the extra couple of furlongs will suit him.

His last effort was at Taunton where he lost the race in the enquiry, but he likes soft conditions and the trip should be ideal.

Hopefully he's ready to go after a break, but he's a big enough price to play in the Place market.

Go with Gio to win opening sprint

16:40 Southwell - Back Giogiobbo @ 9.08/1

It's Southwell again for what seems the 1,000th time recently. At least we are getting to know these horses, seeing them run on a regular basis, and I'm with Giogiobbo in the open sprint race.

His trainer Scott Dixon has been in good form of late, and this horse looks on a fair mark.

No. 2 (9) Giogiobbo SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: Jonathan Fisher

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76

He had no chance over course and distance last time as he blew the start, and you can't afford to do that around here. But he was a lot better with his previous start; running near side into second against a well-handicapped rival.

The cheekpieces are back, which hopefully will improve his starting ability. And this 0-75 grade looks a little easier than some of the races he's been competing in.