To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Find Treasure on New Year's Day at Exeter

Exeter races
Can Alan gain a profit from Exeter on Friday?

Furzig was a 4.0 winner for Alan Dudman yesterday, and he is looking to see in the new year with a profit at Exeter on Friday...

"His return for the season was disappointing, but he bounced back to post a good third at Exeter last time under a massive weight of 12-7."

Back Tudors Treasure @ BSP in the 15:25 at Exeter

Ask Me Early to dominate from the front

14:50 Exeter - Back Ask Me Early @ BSP

Harry Fry's Ask Me Early was impressive last time at Chepstow and he'll be hard to stop if in the same mood over the Devon and Exeter fences at 15:00.

He was given a very positive ride at the beginning of December, and he found plenty from the front over the 3m in deep ground to win by five lengths. He'll face heavy again on Friday but he seemed to relish the conditions and another positive ride could be on the cards.

This 0-130 is actually weaker and I am not sure his new mark of 128 will stop him as a lightly-raced chaser over the fences for just the second time.

Find some treasure with Tudors

15:25 Exeter - Back Tudors Treasure @ BSP

Tudors Treasure is a bit of a course specialist and loves heavy ground, and he has a good chance to add to his win tally from a very low weight in the 15:25.

His return for the season was disappointing, but he bounced back to post a good third at Exeter last time under a massive weight of 12-7.

Whilst he has to improve on form, he'll be carrying nearly two stone less for Friday.

He's a handy racer that is usually ridden positively, so there's scope to use him as a back-to-lay if you are trading back your stake.

Recommended bets

Back Ask Me Early @ BSP in the 14:50 at Exeter
Back Tudors Treasure @ BSP in the 15:25 at Exeter

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles