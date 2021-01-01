Today's Horse Racing Tips: Find Treasure on New Year's Day at Exeter

Ask Me Early to dominate from the front

14:50 Exeter - Back Ask Me Early @ BSP

Harry Fry's Ask Me Early was impressive last time at Chepstow and he'll be hard to stop if in the same mood over the Devon and Exeter fences at 15:00.

No. 4 Ask Me Early (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 128

He was given a very positive ride at the beginning of December, and he found plenty from the front over the 3m in deep ground to win by five lengths. He'll face heavy again on Friday but he seemed to relish the conditions and another positive ride could be on the cards.

This 0-130 is actually weaker and I am not sure his new mark of 128 will stop him as a lightly-raced chaser over the fences for just the second time.

Find some treasure with Tudors

15:25 Exeter - Back Tudors Treasure @ BSP

Tudors Treasure is a bit of a course specialist and loves heavy ground, and he has a good chance to add to his win tally from a very low weight in the 15:25.

His return for the season was disappointing, but he bounced back to post a good third at Exeter last time under a massive weight of 12-7.

No. 8 Tudors Treasure SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Robert Stephens

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 102

Whilst he has to improve on form, he'll be carrying nearly two stone less for Friday.

He's a handy racer that is usually ridden positively, so there's scope to use him as a back-to-lay if you are trading back your stake.