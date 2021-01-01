- Trainer: Harry Fry
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 128
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Find Treasure on New Year's Day at Exeter
Furzig was a 4.0 winner for Alan Dudman yesterday, and he is looking to see in the new year with a profit at Exeter on Friday...
"His return for the season was disappointing, but he bounced back to post a good third at Exeter last time under a massive weight of 12-7."
Ask Me Early to dominate from the front
14:50 Exeter - Back Ask Me Early @ BSP
Harry Fry's Ask Me Early was impressive last time at Chepstow and he'll be hard to stop if in the same mood over the Devon and Exeter fences at 15:00.
He was given a very positive ride at the beginning of December, and he found plenty from the front over the 3m in deep ground to win by five lengths. He'll face heavy again on Friday but he seemed to relish the conditions and another positive ride could be on the cards.
This 0-130 is actually weaker and I am not sure his new mark of 128 will stop him as a lightly-raced chaser over the fences for just the second time.
Find some treasure with Tudors
15:25 Exeter - Back Tudors Treasure @ BSP
Tudors Treasure is a bit of a course specialist and loves heavy ground, and he has a good chance to add to his win tally from a very low weight in the 15:25.
His return for the season was disappointing, but he bounced back to post a good third at Exeter last time under a massive weight of 12-7.
Whilst he has to improve on form, he'll be carrying nearly two stone less for Friday.
He's a handy racer that is usually ridden positively, so there's scope to use him as a back-to-lay if you are trading back your stake.