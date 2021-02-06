Today's Horse Racing Tips: Double up on a Mullins golden start

Alan looks at the big day at Leopardstown on Saturday with a pair of Willie Mullins runners at big prices...
Back Saldier @ 16.5 in the Irish Champion Hurdle
Pont looks a player in big handicap
14:45 Leopardstown - Back Pont Aven @ 8.07/1
If you like big field handicaps, you are in for a treat at Leopardstown to kick off the Dublin Racing Festival, and with 23 runners for this, we also have the Extra Place Special in operation on the Sportsbook.
I am hoping Willie Mullins will have a good day. When doesn't he?
First up is Pont Aven who caught the eye in a handicap at the track on St Stephens Day, and he bettered that with a fine second in the Dan and Joan Moore behind Daily Tiger.
The hood comes on today for the first time, and that will help as he did a lot wrong when last seen. He is an out and out stayer and is firmly in the mix.
Have another go with big price Saldier
15:15 Leopardstown - Back Saldier @ 16.5
I am taking a bit of a swing with Saldier for the Irish Champion Hurdle and I am prepared to give him one another chance having previously put him up for his comeback run last time.
He was 32 lengths behind Sharjah, but it was nothing more than a comeback run following a 409-day absence. I thought the angle with him on that occasion was to catch him fresh - clearly I was wrong.
Now we might get to see if some of the old ability is still there as a two-time Grade 1 winner and a Morgiana one too.
After all, this horse travelled very strongly once again the late, great Espoir D'Allen. He was 16.5 on the Exchange this morning.