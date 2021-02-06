To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Double up on a Mullins golden start

It's Leopardstown for Alan today

Alan looks at the big day at Leopardstown on Saturday with a pair of Willie Mullins runners at big prices...

"After all, this horse travelled very strongly once again the late, great Espoir D'Allen. He was 16.5 on the Exchange this morning."

Back Saldier @ 16.5 in the Irish Champion Hurdle

Pont looks a player in big handicap

14:45 Leopardstown - Back Pont Aven @ 8.07/1

If you like big field handicaps, you are in for a treat at Leopardstown to kick off the Dublin Racing Festival, and with 23 runners for this, we also have the Extra Place Special in operation on the Sportsbook.

I am hoping Willie Mullins will have a good day. When doesn't he?

First up is Pont Aven who caught the eye in a handicap at the track on St Stephens Day, and he bettered that with a fine second in the Dan and Joan Moore behind Daily Tiger.

The hood comes on today for the first time, and that will help as he did a lot wrong when last seen. He is an out and out stayer and is firmly in the mix.

Have another go with big price Saldier

15:15 Leopardstown - Back Saldier @ 16.5

I am taking a bit of a swing with Saldier for the Irish Champion Hurdle and I am prepared to give him one another chance having previously put him up for his comeback run last time.

He was 32 lengths behind Sharjah, but it was nothing more than a comeback run following a 409-day absence. I thought the angle with him on that occasion was to catch him fresh - clearly I was wrong.

Now we might get to see if some of the old ability is still there as a two-time Grade 1 winner and a Morgiana one too.

After all, this horse travelled very strongly once again the late, great Espoir D'Allen. He was 16.5 on the Exchange this morning.

Alan Dudman's P and L

2021: -12.72
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Pont Aven @ 8.07/1 in the 14:45 at Leopardstown
Back Saldier @ 16.5 in the Irish Champion Hurdle

Leop 6th Feb (2m1f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 February, 2.45pm

Leop 6th Feb (2m Grd1 Hrd)

Saturday 6 February, 3.15pm

