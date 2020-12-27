To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Delta primed for repeat Savills success

Gordon Elliott
Alan is hoping Gordon Elliott will have a pair of winners at Leopardstown

A star-studded card awaits at Leopardstown on Monday and Alan Dudman looks at the two Grade 1 races with win selections...

"Delta Work always comes on a lot for the run and you suspect this has been his main target alongside Cheltenham."

Back Delta Work @ 6.411/2 in the 14:25 at Leopardstown

Fury can claim another prize en route to Stayers

13:15 Leopardstown - Back Fury Road @ 4.507/2

I am hoping for a bumper afternoon for trainer Gordon Elliott, and Fury Road can star for the yard in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle.

He marked himself down as a big player in the staying ranks this season following a very straightforward Grade 2 success in the Celebration Hurdle at Punchestown last time. He made the running and couldn't have been more impressive. The reaction afterwards suggested he will be even better with a stronger gallop.

Fury Road was a quality staying novice last term and finished third in the Albert Bartlett, he is back up to 3m today and conditions with dig in the ground look ideal.

Back Delta to hold on to his Savills crown

14:25 Leopardstown - Back Delta Work @ 6.05/1

The Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown looks one of the best races so far for the Christmas period, and I am looking for Delta Work here to retain his crown from 2019.

Rated 170, he's the best here on figures, and his victory 12 months ago came despite a steady sort of pace.

His comeback run last time was a bit disappointing behind a race-fit The Storyteller, but as the trainer Gordon Elliott outlines in his preview, Delta Work always comes on a lot for the run and you suspect this has been his main target alongside Cheltenham.

Drying ground is more suitable so I am hoping it stays yielding and I am happy to take the 6.05/1 on offer.


Recommended bets

Back Fury Road @ 4.507/2 in the 13:15 at Leopardstown
Back Delta Work @ 6.411/2 in the 14:25 at Leopardstown

