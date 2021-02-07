- Trainer: K. R. Burke
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Big Impact can make a splash back on sand
Alan Dudman is off to Southwell for Sunday's action, and he is backing a newcomer and a class-dropper...
"This also represents a drop in class from 0-80 company, and he'll be facing regular low-grade performers such as Qaaraat and Sir Rodneyredblood."
Seafire to take the surface well on debut
14:05 Southwell - Back Miss Seafire @ BSP
It might be time to give up on the Willie Mullins' Saldier project. Yes, he was a big price yesterday and nothing will be ever laying a glove on Honeysuckle it seems, but Saldier is no longer the Grade 1 horse he once was. And I am in need of a winner or two after a slow week - so he won't ever be appearing again.
There is nothing of that calibre running on the Fibresand today, and I'll stick with my old friend the all-weather - although there are plenty of previews to check out for Leopardstown by clicking here.
I never mind backing a newcomer at Southwell armed with the sire stats - which are crucial for punting here, and I like Karl Burke's newcomer Miss Seafire.
She cost £50k and has a decent pedigree for this sort of race. Her dam Solstice was a winner on the Fibresand, whilst the sire Dandy Man has solid stats; a win ratio of 14% and a placed one of 30%.
Indeed, this is a canny piece of placing by Burke as she runs off just 8st7 with the trainer 7-24 in the last two weeks.
Lethal can be a real force back on the sand
16:35 Southwell - Back Lethal Force @ BSP
The sire stats for Lethal Force are most impressive if you are considering following me and backing Big Impact - with a win strike-rate of 25% and place 41%.
The selection has a good record here in three starts but found the 5f at the track when last seen on the sharp side. He didn't get a clean start at all and the winner raced up with the pace right down the centre.
Returning to 6f today is a plus, and he has made the running previously. This also represents a drop in class from 0-80 company, and he'll be facing regular low-grade performers such as Qaaraat and Sir Rodneyredblood.
From 62 he is fairly treated.
Alan Dudman's P and L
2021: -13.72
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
