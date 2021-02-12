- Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back top apprentices for Dundalk glory on Friday
There is some competitive action from Dundalk and Alan Dudman looks at two races with his Friday night selections...
"The Sarah Lynam stable have hit form with a couple of winners from just three runners sent out in the previous two weeks."
Switch looks an ideal candidate dropping back down in distance
17:00 Dundalk - Back Make The Switch @ BSP
The booking of star apprentice Sam Ewing is a huge plus for backers of Make The Switch, and I'll think he'll go well in this maximum field handicap.
He was seen racing over 2m at the track on his latest outing and he appeared not to get home as he weakened inside the final stages. That was slightly puzzling as he has got form over hurdles at 2m4f.
However, there is no doubt the return to 1m4f this evening is very much in his favour as he scored over course and distance back in December from stall seven.
Ewing's claim is a steal at 7lb, and the handicapper has lowered the horse a few wickets to 69. He was trading at 8.415/2 this morning so there are place market possibilities too.
Consistent Tyrconnell can win again
18:00 Dundalk - Back Tyrconnell @ BSP
Tyrconnell is such a consistent horse around Dundalk, and has plenty of appeal to back in the 1m handicap.
He was a winner over course and distance last time from a poor draw, but won fairly easily by over two lengths. It was richly deserved too as he had fired in a string of consistent efforts.
The Sarah Lynam stable have hit form with a couple of winners from just three runners sent out in the previous two weeks and they've taken the wise move to book Dylan Browne McMonagle - who claims 5lb to offset some of the rise up to 80 for this. He's another major young talent.
Previously he had raced a lot over 7f, so the 1m opens up a few more possibilities.
Alan Dudman's P and L
2021: -8.64
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
