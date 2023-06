Longer trip in his favour

Delta Run is overpriced at Southwell

No. 2 Delta Run (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Richard Bandey

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

A Definite Getaway is the odds-on favourite for this maiden hurdle on the back of two fair runs in defeat. Rather than taking him on, I think there's a more attractive bet in the without the favourite market.

Tommouse is currently favourite in that market and the return to a left-handed track will help his chance but I'm not convinced about the strength of his performances and I think one of his rivals should be favourite in that market.

Delta Run finished eighth on hurdling debut at Ffos Las but that was in much deeper company than he faces today and in more testing conditions. He was outpaced turning the final bend and left behind by the front three but kept plugging on.

Prior to that, he had looked in need of a greater test of stamina when running in bumpers. Even when winning at Plumpton, he was outpaced turning into the home straight and looked in trouble before rallying strongly to get back up near the line.

I think the step up to just short of 2m5f with the additional yardage should be ideal for Delta Run given the evidence of his runs so far and the return to a quicker surface today can also help his chance. I expect he's also likely to be ridden handily, which is never a bad thing in a maiden hurdle.

He did have a year off prior to his hurdling debut and he's been off the track for 166 days since so it might be that he's had a problem which means he won't be able to show his best but given the quality of the opposition I think he's overpriced in the without the favourite market and any 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.