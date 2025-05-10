Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks strong pace can suit Carr sprinter at Nottingham

Not had ideal setup in two turf runs this year

The Ralph Beckett-trained Qirat is a well fancied second favourite to land today's feature race at Ascot, the Victoria Cup at 14:40, and the 4yo has never finished outside of the top six in all nine career starts.

Today you can back Qirat to finish in the top six once again at the super-boosted price of 11/102.11 (from 4/61.67). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

My Awele won over five furlongs at Southwell in October but strangely this is her first start over the trip since.

While the fairly strong pace did set the race up well for her to close late at Southwell, I thought she was value for more than the winning margin having been hampered in the first half of the race. Despite looking like she was ideally suited by that sort of test, My Awele has been campaigned over six and seven furlongs since and she hasn't looked as good while running quite well in defeat at times.

She is now back down to five furlongs and in a race that is likely to be well run. She is also drawn nearest to the stands' side, which I rarely a bad thing on the straight course at Lingfield, and if she goes as well on turf as she does on the all weather, I think she could bounce back. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back My Awele in the 16:45 at Lingfield 0.5pt e/w SBK 16/1

Daytona Lady hasn't been competitive at the finish in two starts on turf this season but she wasn't ideally suited by the test on both occasions and I think she could step up on that today.

Both of those runs were at Catterick over six furlongs. In the first of those, she raced keenly under restraint towards the back of the field before trying to make late headway but her path was blocked and she could only run on into seventh.

Last time, Daytona Lady was slowly away and could never get into contention while not being given a hard ride. She's been dropped 3lb for those two runs and now faces a more suitable test with a straight six furlongs and a likely strong pace giving her a better chance to close late. There is a slight concern that while she has won on turf she may be better on the all weather but I think the market is underestimating her potential under these circumstances and any 9/110.00 or bigger appeals.