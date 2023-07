Good form in bumpers

Race lacks depth in quality

Roll With It overpriced at Worcester

No. 8 Roll With It (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Ike Sport and Soldat Forte dominate the market in this novices' hurdle and both have shown a fair level of ability over hurdles but it's a hurdling debutant who appeals at the current prices.

Roll With It was tailed off when he bled on debut at Kempton but his three runs in bumpers two seasons ago were much better. Wearing a hood for the first time at Doncaster, he finished third behind Everyonesgame when still looking green.

The hood was taken off next time at Kempton and he was held up in last from the off. He made smooth headway approaching the final bend and stayed on well once asked for his effort but couldn't put up a challenge to Leave Of Absence while finishing eight lengths clear of Boom Boom.

On his final start in that sphere, Roll With It ran respectably to finish sixth in very testing conditions at Huntingdon in a race where the first four home are all now rated 117 or higher over hurdles. Two of them are rated in the 130s.

He was again held up before making headway leaving the back straight but couldn't quite sustain the effort late on.

The ability he showed in those races suggests that Roll With It can be competitive in a race of this quality on his hurdling debut and physically he looked the type to get better with time.

There is a concern that he missed last season and it could be that whatever problem he endured will mean he no longer retains the ability he once had.

As long as it was only a minor issue, however, he showed on his second start that he's capable of running well off a break and any 6/16.80 or bigger appeals.