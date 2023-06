Strong pace to suit selections

No. 7 Sylvies Dance SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Kayley Woollacott

Jockey: Mr Joshua Newman

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

Basford is a very short-priced favourite for the opening novices' hurdle and comes here on the back of a victory over C&D but he made harder work of that than he should have done given the quality of opposition. I think there's too much in the market between him and the second favourite Sylvies Dance.

She is very lightly-raced for a nine-year-old having had some long absences in her career. But she showed that she still retains ability when finishing a close second on her return after a 790-day break in a Conditions race at Bonvilston last time.

She didn't jump too well and often went out to the left which resulted in her being a bit detached off the back of the field early on the final circuit. She was making some headway before another slow jump at three out put her to the back of the field as the front pair went clear. But she rallied well and only just failed to catch the idling winner.

Given all the ground and momentum that Sylvies Dance lost with her jumping, that was a good effort against some decent pointers after a huge absence and I think the switch back to hurdling and a left-handed track will see her in a better light this afternoon.

She showed last time that she has no problem with quick ground which she will once again be racing on today. They will hopefully have realised from Basford's last run that the best option is to try to challenge late and away from him as he looked idle once hitting the front.

There is the concern that Sylvies Dance might not back up that effort on a quick return on her second run after a very long break but I think she should be closer in the market to the favourite and any 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.

No. 5 Cresswell Queen SBK 7/2 EXC 1.07 Trainer: Debra Hamer

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 84

This race could be very strongly run with four of the five horses often making the running and Shortcross Storm having been a tearaway front runner, so I'm siding with the one horse that's going to be held up way off the pace.

Cresswell Queen was well beaten last time on her return from a 262-day break but that was over hurdles and the combination of a lack of a strong pace and no obstacles in the straight didn't help her chance.

Prior to that absence, she had been beaten 16 and 18 lengths by Judge Earle in two starts over fences at Worcester and Uttoxeter off a 7lb higher mark than she races off today. Those races weren't run at an overly strong pace and she made her move too soon in the first of those.

For Cresswell Queen to have the best chance today I think they need to repeat the tactics used on her first start for this yard. She was very patiently ridden at Ffos Las and Harry Reed allowed the front two to go clear turning into the home straight before producing the mare with a strong challenge to draw away from them late on.

The very likely strong pace today will make those tactics ideal if they have the confidence and calmness to pull them off rather than getting drawn into trying to close a likely big gap to the leaders too soon.

She has been a weak finisher on many occasions and it might be that this class of race will be too strong for her. But they couldn't have drawn up a better tactical scenario for her to show her best and any 4/14.80 or bigger appeals.