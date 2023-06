Cheekpieces back on for today's pick

Return to left-handed track to suit

Celestial Horizon is overpriced at Worcester

No. 9 Celestial Horizon (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 124

This race is likely to be strongly run with at least four runners that could be challenging for the lead and there's one at a big price who I think could benefit from that.

Celestial Horizon's rating has gradually been on the slide since joining Ben Haslam. Apart from his second start for the yard, when he was beaten 7¼ lengths at Wetherby, he's generally been well beaten.

I think there are reasons for those poor performances and he could bounce back today.

He wants decent ground so the three runs on soft/heavy ground are easy to forgive and on his latest start at Market Rasen he often jumped out to the left and wasn't wearing any headgear.

He duly lost interest early on the final circuit and looked like being completely tailed off before making a little late headway.

The only time he's had a similar test to the one he faces today and with cheekpieces on, he ran respectably off a 15lb higher mark at Wetherby.

Even on that left-handed track he still jumped to the left at times and he lost his place a little towards the end of the back straight but kept going up under only hands and heels riding to finish sixth.

The cheekpieces back on today, and the return to a left-handed track, will suit Celestial Horizon and he's likely to be off the strong pace, so he has the opportunity to close late, as he did to some degree a Wetherby off a fairly steady pace.

It might be that he's just difficult to predict these days and will throw in another poor run and maybe needs blinkers. But this is the first time since Wetherby that he's had the test he needs and he's now off a 15lb lower mark and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.